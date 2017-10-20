Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index

INDEX
Price
315.60
Today's Change
+4.16 (1.34%)
Open
313.75
Prev Close
311.44
Day's High 315.91
52-wk High 318.33
Day's Low 313.29
52-wk Low 235.40
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 5:39am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
21 Holdings Ltd 2.52 +0.10 +4.13 16,871,000
361 Degrees International Ltd 3.00 +0.00 +0.00 13,727,000
3SBIO 14.06 +0.18 +1.30 5,026,061
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 140.10 +3.80 +2.79 3,763,363
Addchance Holdings Ltd 0.41 -0.03 -5.68 21,316,000
Agile Property Holdings Ltd 11.92 +0.26 +2.23 7,414,271
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.65 +0.04 +1.11 90,296,593
Agritrade Resources Ltd 2.12 -0.03 -1.40 3,145,000
AGTech Holdings Ltd 1.43 +0.00 +0.00 1,124,000
AIA Group Ltd 60.20 -0.90 -1.47 31,712,431
Air China Ltd 6.71 +0.18 +2.76 5,197,813
Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd 3.40 +0.03 +0.89 593,000
Allied Cement Holdings Ltd 0.63 +0.01 +1.61 312,000
Allied Properties (HK) Ltd 1.68 +0.02 +1.20 1,083,561
Alltronics Holdings Ltd 2.74 -0.02 -0.72 1,060,000
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 6.87 +0.20 +3.00 33,165,150
Angang Steel Co Ltd 7.11 +0.20 +2.89 11,423,414
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 34.40 +1.80 +5.52 21,777,119
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 6.03 +0.06 +1.01 1,032,000
ANTA Sports Products Ltd 32.80 +0.80 +2.50 7,037,866
Anton Oilfield Services Group 0.89 +0.09 +11.25 57,766,668
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd 3.72 +0.03 +0.81 45,000
Artel Solutions Group Holdings Ltd 1.36 -0.03 -2.16 4,172,000
Asia Orient Holdings Ltd 2.19 +0.00 +0.00 31,271
Asia Standard International Group Ltd 2.15 +0.02 +0.94 310,000
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd 117.20 +3.10 +2.72 1,546,093
ASR Holdings Ltd 2.20 +0.01 +0.46 1,247,500
Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd 5.20 +0.11 +2.16 716,000
AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd 0.52 -0.01 -1.89 49,006,000
Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd 4.65 +0.11 +2.42 8,338,466

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10