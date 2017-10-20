Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
INDEX
Price
1,238.82
Today's Change
-5.61 (-0.45%)
Open
1,238.60
Prev Close
1,244.43
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 4.09
|+0.08%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,457.64
|+ 9.12
|+0.04%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|+ 328.15
|+1.17%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.07%
|Basic Materials
|+0.25%
|Industrials
|+0.25%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Financials
|+0.39%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|+0.50%
|Telecoms
|-0.21%
|Utilities
|-0.14%
BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium
* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.75
|$0.00
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.80
|$-9.10