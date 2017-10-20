Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity India Index

INDEX
Price
1,238.82
Today's Change
-5.61 (-0.45%)
Open
1,238.60
Prev Close
1,244.43
Day's High 1,238.82
52-wk High 1,249.18
Day's Low 1,238.60
52-wk Low 915.95
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 7:38am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M India Ltd 14,379.90 +263.30 +1.87 732
8K MILES 499.45 -2.50 -0.50 27,736
Aarti Drugs Ltd 533.00 -2.70 -0.50 2,206
Aarti Industries Ltd 898.90 +9.95 +1.12 6,910
Aban Offshore Ltd 183.45 -2.80 -1.50 199,848
ABB Ltd 1,340.35 +4.40 +0.33 6,619
Abbott India Ltd 4,250.00 +80.10 +1.92 570
ACC Ltd 1,759.95 -23.80 -1.33 65,846
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd 1,454.00 -10.15 -0.69 1,091
Adani Enterprises Ltd 125.60 +3.00 +2.45 2,677,513
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 401.40 -5.50 -1.35 137,226
Adani Power Ltd 29.05 -0.15 -0.51 1,234,156
ADANI TRANSM 226.65 -3.05 -1.33 228,566
ADITYA BIRLD-15 148.90 +4.00 +2.76 138,062
ADVANCED ENZY 265.50 +4.10 +1.57 47,530
Aegis Logistics Ltd 223.15 -0.45 -0.20 114,863
Agro Tech Foods Ltd 516.95 +6.60 +1.29 4,473
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd 287.15 -1.85 -0.64 2,044
AIA Engineering Ltd 1,400.00 -8.75 -0.62 2,365
Ajanta Pharma Ltd 1,195.55 -0.75 -0.06 27,976
ALEMBI 499.05 -0.90 -0.18 4,350
ALKEM LABORA 1,825.00 -5.50 -0.30 1,247
Allahabad Bank 65.00 -0.90 -1.37 383,251
Allcargo Logistics Ltd 168.75 +4.35 +2.65 64,786
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd 682.00 -0.10 -0.01 108,054
Ambuja Cements Ltd 274.05 -3.85 -1.39 143,094
Anant Raj Industries Ltd 52.50 -0.40 -0.76 282,130
Andhra Bank 54.25 -0.75 -1.36 547,116
Apar Industries Ltd 776.05 +0.80 +0.10 3,638
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd 1,932.00 +19.05 +1.00 2,455

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10