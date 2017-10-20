Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index

Edition:
INDEX
Price
151.29
Today's Change
+0.05 (0.03%)
Open
150.89
Prev Close
151.24
Day's High 151.43
52-wk High 151.54
Day's Low 150.69
52-wk Low 113.41
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 3:39am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
77 Bank Ltd 2,807.00 -22.00 -0.78 136,800
ABC-Mart Inc 5,710.00 +40.00 +0.71 234,100
ABIST 4,245.00 -30.00 -0.70 14,700
Access Co Ltd 921.00 +5.00 +0.55 155,800
Achilles Corp 2,215.00 -33.00 -1.47 28,600
Acom Co Ltd 468.00 -8.00 -1.68 5,437,900
Activia Properties Inc 446,500.00 -2,000.00 -0.45 1,882
Adeka Corp 1,972.00 +18.00 +0.92 126,100
Advan Co Ltd 1,039.00 -18.00 -1.70 128,000
Advance Residence Investment Corp 265,500.00 +1,300.00 +0.49 3,413
Advantest Corp 2,408.00 -6.00 -0.25 2,321,800
Adways Inc 479.00 -2.00 -0.42 194,100
Aeon Co Ltd 1,743.00 +7.50 +0.43 2,101,500
Aeon Credit Service Co Ltd 2,443.00 -2.00 -0.08 463,100
Aeon Delight Co Ltd 4,165.00 +15.00 +0.36 42,900
Aeon Fantasy Co Ltd 4,035.00 +35.00 +0.88 38,400
Aeon Mall Co Ltd 2,023.00 +14.00 +0.70 566,500
AEON R 117,000.00 -100.00 -0.09 3,447
AERIA 1,877.00 +44.00 +2.40 1,011,600
Ahresty Corp 978.00 -2.00 -0.20 292,000
Ai Holdings Corp 2,696.00 +21.00 +0.79 261,900
Aica Kogyo Co Ltd 3,710.00 -10.00 -0.27 121,900
Aichi Bank Ltd 6,890.00 -50.00 -0.72 7,900
Aichi Corp 807.00 -3.00 -0.37 105,900
Aichi Steel Corp 4,495.00 +25.00 +0.56 39,400
Aida Engineering Ltd 1,312.00 +33.00 +2.58 413,900
Aiful Corp 393.00 -1.00 -0.25 4,962,800
AIMING 667.00 +11.00 +1.68 398,300
Ain Pharmaciez Inc 7,520.00 +170.00 +2.31 192,000
Aiphone Co Ltd 1,842.00 +2.00 +0.11 9,100

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10