Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America

INDEX
Price
356.45
Today's Change
-1.77 (-0.49%)
Open
357.30
Prev Close
358.22
Day's High 359.41
52-wk High 367.99
Day's Low 356.45
52-wk Low 266.23
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 6:02pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Habitat SA 915.00 +7.02 +0.77 75,026
AES Gener SA 224.10 +3.65 +1.66 15,526,186
AES TIETE E 13.95 -0.05 -0.36 2,489,500
Aguas Andinas SA 407.70 -1.16 -0.28 3,301,039
Alfa SAB de CV 20.11 -0.04 -0.20 10,066,194
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA 18.54 +0.04 +0.22 572,100
ALLIAR 16.75 -0.25 -1.47 204,100
Alpargatas SA 17.90 -0.13 -0.72 995,100
Alpek SAB de CV 20.25 -0.13 -0.64 5,853,121
Alsea SAB de CV 58.47 -0.19 -0.32 2,445,152
Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC 13.25 +0.05 +0.38 1,325,887
ALUPAR 18.40 -0.05 -0.27 1,402,100
AMBEV ON 21.53 -0.30 -1.37 11,901,300
America Movil SAB de CV 18.18 -0.02 -0.11 95,726,800
ANIMA 23.10 +0.05 +0.22 54,600
Antarchile SA 10,640.00 +133.00 +1.27 45,724
Arca Continental SAB de CV 123.05 -0.01 -0.01 685,474
Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA 53.45 +0.25 +0.47 252,200
AUTOPI 112.00 +0.35 +0.31 29,492
Axtel SAB de CV 4.07 -0.01 -0.25 3,206,551
B2W Companhia Global Do Varejo 22.51 +1.10 +5.14 3,419,600
Banco ABC Brasil SA 18.05 +0.05 +0.28 222,200
Banco Bradesco SA 34.12 -0.13 -0.38 453,200
Banco Bradesco SA 35.94 -0.18 -0.50 3,278,500
Banco de Chile 95.99 -0.73 -0.75 76,739,482
Banco de Credito e Inversiones 42,200.00 +164.00 +0.39 55,931
Banco del Bajio SA Institucion de Banca Multiple 35.35 +0.00 +0.00 3,321,814
Banco do Brasil SA 37.51 +0.33 +0.89 6,921,100
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA 15.16 +0.57 +3.91 1,892,600
Banco Hipotecario SA 9.10 +0.00 +0.00 508,420

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10