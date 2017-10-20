Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity US Index

INDEX
Price
229.49
Today's Change
+1.18 (0.52%)
Open
229.06
Prev Close
228.31
Day's High 229.53
52-wk High 229.53
Day's Low 228.95
52-wk Low 184.96
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 6:04pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
1st Source Corp 52.20 +0.03 +0.06 55,442
3D Systems Corp 12.00 +0.53 +4.62 763,773
3M Co 221.32 +2.08 +0.95 683,971
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.51 +0.06 +0.39 33,980
8x8 Inc 12.40 +0.15 +1.22 401,685
A. O. Smith Corp 61.59 +0.79 +1.30 252,502
A. Schulman Inc 36.25 +0.25 +0.69 48,546
A10 NE 7.54 +0.04 +0.53 160,975
AAON Inc 34.60 +0.40 +1.17 47,780
AAR Corp 38.76 +0.28 +0.73 50,145
Aaron's Inc 42.74 +0.26 +0.61 162,578
Abaxis Inc 47.04 +0.24 +0.51 40,810
Abbott Laboratories 56.32 +0.32 +0.57 2,276,017
ABBVIE 96.10 -0.38 -0.39 2,445,531
ABENGOA YILD P 21.76 +0.26 +1.21 594,517
ABEONA THERA ORD 19.00 +1.25 +7.04 349,331
Abercrombie & Fitch Co 13.76 +0.36 +2.69 589,757
Abiomed Inc 174.62 +2.41 +1.40 78,231
ABM Industries Inc 42.63 +0.11 +0.26 71,967
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.96 -0.03 -1.51 247,883
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.93 +0.45 +1.01 76,931
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.45 +0.29 +0.66 379,951
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 36.32 +0.49 +1.37 555,300
Acadia Realty Trust 29.43 -0.69 -2.29 154,923
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.85 -0.10 -0.50 101,193
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.57 -0.74 -1.98 126,823
Accenture PLC 139.49 +0.87 +0.63 490,376
ACCO Brands Corp 12.85 +0.10 +0.78 109,618
Accuray Inc 4.30 +0.00 +0.00 104,186
Aceto Corp 11.27 +0.01 +0.09 120,055

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10