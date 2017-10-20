Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index

INDEX
Price
867.29
Today's Change
-1.58 (-0.18%)
Open
872.22
Prev Close
868.87
Day's High 872.83
52-wk High 875.60
Day's Low 867.29
52-wk Low 735.14
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 1:38pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ACCPROP 555.00 +3.00 +0.54 138,899
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd 5,780.00 +10.00 +0.17 386,351
Advtech Ltd 1,825.00 +34.00 +1.90 1,392,646
AECI Ltd 10,414.00 -255.00 -2.39 332,805
AFORBES 705.00 +6.00 +0.86 5,707,659
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd 11,377.00 +312.00 +2.82 1,087,244
ALTRON A 1,274.00 -1.00 -0.08 33,200
Anglo American Platinum Ltd 36,844.00 +244.00 +0.67 102,272
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 12,808.99 -36.01 -0.28 1,683,583
Arrowhead Properties Ltd 828.00 -6.00 -0.72 1,265,411
ASCENDIS 1,872.00 +2.00 +0.11 697,739
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd 32,040.08 +89.08 +0.28 664,000
Assore Ltd 29,677.00 +677.00 +2.33 286,319
Astral Foods Ltd 18,900.00 +475.00 +2.58 574,333
ATTACQ 1,899.00 +8.00 +0.42 1,337,252
Avi Ltd 9,580.00 -138.00 -1.42 2,066,912
B-AFRICA 14,459.84 -240.16 -1.63 2,442,653
Barloworld Ltd 13,066.34 -120.66 -0.91 622,131
BIDCORP 30,865.50 -34.50 -0.11 388,368
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd 1,694.00 +24.00 +1.44 4,772,777
Brait SE 5,390.00 +139.00 +2.65 993,035
CAPEVI 845.00 +25.00 +3.05 1,154,169
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd 92,100.00 -900.00 -0.97 93,273
Cashbuild Ltd 37,628.00 -772.00 -2.01 52,406
CIL 1,149.00 -23.00 -1.96 289,480
City Lodge Hotels Ltd 12,680.00 -285.00 -2.20 124,984
Clicks Group Ltd 15,561.00 -165.00 -1.05 796,193
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd 7,365.00 +76.00 +1.04 824,413
Curro Holdings Ltd 3,880.14 -54.86 -1.39 669,346
Datatec Ltd 5,830.00 +19.00 +0.33 1,035,148

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10