CK Hutchison Holdings updates on penalty order by Indian tax authorities

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Limited <0001.HK>::Indian Tax Authorities issued penalty order to Hutchison Telecommunications International Ltd.HTIL continues to believe that taxes cannot be validly imposed on HTIL.Continues to believe orders would not have any effect on co's financial condition or results of its operations.Legal advice obtained by HTIL is that orders which ruled that acquisition was not taxable in India, are in violation of principles of international law.Refers to Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited, a unit of co, as HTIL.Hutchison Telecommunications International on 9 Aug received from ITA penalty order dated 3 July for penalty of about HK$9.6 billion.‍HTIL received on 13 Feb from ITA assessment order regarding tax of about HK$9.6 billion plus aggregate interest on CGT of HK$20 billion​.

CK Hutchison says HY net profit rises 7 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>:Hy net profit hk$ 15,919 million versus hk$14,921 million a year ago.hy revenue hk$ 190,053 million versus hk$180,511 million a year ago.interim dividend hk$0.780 per share."one belt, one road" strategic initiative of mainland china is expected to create ample business opportunities for region.Cautiously optimistic about group's future prospects.

UK's Ofcom levies 1.89 mln stg fine against network provider Three

June 16 (Reuters) - Office of Communications::Fined mobile phone provider Three 1,89 million stg after uncovering a weakness in mobile operator's emergency call network..

Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg

May 15 (Reuters) - :Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg.

CK Hutchison posts 6 pct rise in FY total net profit

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK> : FY total revenue HK$372.69 billion versus HK$ 396.09 billion year ago . FY total net profit HK$33.01 billion versus HK$31.17 billion a year ago . Final dividend per share HK$1.945 . Economic and political uncertainty continued to weigh on global growth through 2016 . "Cautious approach will be maintained along with rigorous cost discipline" . "Looking ahead to 2017, Husky Energy will continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet to provide financial flexibility" . "Strategically, retail division plans net openings of over 1,000 stores in 2017" . "Growth would have been over 10% in recurring and reported EPS but for continuing declines in euro exchange rates, fall of sterling after Brexit vote " . Cautiously optimistic about group's future prospects . Market volatility, political and regulatory uncertainty and technological changes affecting many of group's businesses will continue in 2017 . Impact of Brexit negotiation, new US presidential policies and upcoming elections across Europe remain unknown .Impact of Brexit negotiation, new US presidential policies, elections across Europe could affect economic environment in countries co operates.

CK Hutchison says Indian tax authorities issued draft assessment order to Hutchison Telecommunications International

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd<0001.HK>: Indian tax authorities issued a draft assessment order to hutchison telecommunications international limited . Has received a draft assessment order ( "dao") from indian tax authorities ("ita") dated 24 november 2016 . Htil believes that no assessment for alleged cgt can be validly imposed . does not believe that any assessment order or penalty proceedings related to alleged cgt will have any effect on company's financial condition .Dao proposes to impose tax on htil on alleged gains of about inr374 billion in respect of acquisition in 2007 by vodafone of CGP Investments (Holdings).

Cheung Kong Property says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK> : CKP sub and CKHH sub entered into sale and purchase agreement . Pursuant to deal CKHH sub agreed to sell CK Capital sale for a consideration of approximately US$973 million .Pursuant to deal CKHH sub agreed to sell Harrier Global sale share for a cash consideration of US$5 million.

CK Hutchison says European Commission approves plan to merge its Italian mobile unit Vimpelcom's<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: European commission approves the joint venture of 3 Italia S.P.A. and wind acquisition holdings finance S.P.A. <0001.HK> . Says on 1 September 2016, the commission announced its decision to approve the transaction . Says transaction expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2016 .

CK Hutchison says HY net profit HK$14.92 bln<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0001.HK> . Says interim dividend per share hk$0.735 . HY total revenue hk$ 180.511 billion versus hk$197.02 billion a year ago . HY net profit hk$14.92 billion up 3% . Retail division plans net openings of over 800 stores in H2 2016, with 65% under health and beauty format in mainland and certain Asian countries . Group's current businesses both in the UK and in Europe are expected to continue to generate stable and reasonable returns" . Cautiously optimistic in the group's future prospects .

CK Hutchison updates on O2 UK mobile bid<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: Commission announced its decision to prohibit the transaction under the European union merger regulation . Refers to potential acquisition of O2 UK subscription by co-investors of shares in the combined business of 3 UK and O2 UK . Company is studying the commission's decision . As a result of the commission's decision, and as the conditions precedent to completion of the transaction will not be waived or satisfied . Company studying commission's decision; will consider all options including possibility of an appeal against the decision to European Union General Court . Purchase agreement will terminate on 30 June 2016 .