CLP Holdings posts 9-Month ‍total electricity sales of 26,614GWH​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>:9-Month ‍total electricity sales, including both local sales and sales to mainland, increased by 0.2 percent to 26,614GWH​.Declared third interim dividend for 2017 of HK$0.59 per share​.

CLP Holdings says EnergyAustralia received claim by Lochard Energy commencing proceedings to seek damages

May 19 (Reuters) - CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>:Energyaustralia and Energyaustralia Investments received a statement of claim issued by Lochard Energy, purchaser of Iona gas plant, commencing proceedings.proceedings seeking damages of approximately a$967 million against energyaustralia and energyaustralia investments in connection with disposal..formal legal proceedings against Energyaustralia and Energyaustralia Investments have been commenced.no accounting provision for claims has been made in accounts of CLP group..claims allege that certain representations under disposal agreements regrading technical performance of Iona gas plant were incomplete.company's view is that a material outflow of economic benefits from CLP group is unlikely..

CLP Holdings says total electricity sales for quarter decreased by 1.6 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Clp Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>::Total electricity sales for quarter , including both local sales and sales to mainland, decreased by 1.6pct to 6,686GWH.Board of directors of company declared first interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.59 per share.

CLP Holdings signs new scheme of control agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - Clp Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>:New scheme of control agreement has been signed with government of Hong Kong special administrative region.New soc was signed for group's hong kong electricity business.New soc covers a period of over 15 years beginning on 1 october, 2018 and ending on 31 december 2033.A key term of new soc is permitted return at rate of 8% of soc companies' average net fixed assets.

CLP's FY total earnings falls 18.8% to HK$12.711 bln

Clp Holdings Ltd <0002.HK> : FY total earnings decreased 18.8 pct to HK$12.711 billion . FY consolidated revenue decreased 1.6 pct to HK$79.43 billion .Fourth interim dividend of HK$1.09 per share.

Clp holdings enters conditional equity transfer agreement with cgn power

Clp Holdings <0002.HK> : Clp Group entered into conditional equity transfer agreement with cgn power . Deal to acquire a 17% equity stake in yangjiang nuclear power co., ltd. . Agreement with cgn power to acquire a 17% equity stake in yangjiang nuclear power co., ltd. . Successful bid price was rmb5.0 billion for the deal . "Expect to invest more equity in Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. After completion until all units are commissioned" . We estimate that our total investment will be approximately rmb7.0 billion .Equity transfer agreement was entered into after cgn power had conducted a public tender process through china beijing equity exchange.

CLP Holdings makes application for acquisition of interest in Yangjiang Nuclear

CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK> : Unit has submitted a bid by making an application for acquisition of a 17% equity interest in yangjiang nuclear .Clp holdings ltd - bid application was made to beijing equity exchange which is conducting public tender process.

CLP Holdings says HY operating earnings HK$6.15 bln<0002.HK>

CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>: Announcement of interim results as from 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2016, dividend declaration and closure of books <0002.HK> . HY operating earnings hk$ 6.15 billion versus hk$5.53 billion a year ago . HY consolidated revenue down by 3.3% to hk$38.67 billion . Second interim dividend of hk$0.57 per share. .

CLP Holdings says total electricity sales up 2.2% to 6,797GWH for quarter ended March 31<0002.HK>

CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>: Total Electricity Sales, including local and Mainland sales, up 2.2% to 6,797GWH for quarter ended march 31 . Says declared the first interim dividend for 2016 of HK$0.57 per share payable on 15 june 2016 .

CLP Holdings Ltd - Norway's $863 billion wealth fund bans 52 coal-linked firms - Reuters News

CLP Holdings Ltd:Norway's $863 billion sovereign wealth fund, said on Thursday it had sold shares in 52 coal-dependent companies from its portfolio as part of a policy to fight climate change.A Reuters calculation showed the stakes sold were worth at least $1 billion at the end of 2014, before the fund started big divestments from coal.The biggest holdings included a $188 million stake in CLP Holdings.The fund listed U.S. firms American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N, AES Corp AES.N and Allete Inc ALE.N among the firms, along with China Coal Energy Co Ltd 601898.SS and Coal India COAL.NS, the world's biggest coal miner by output.Global coal producer Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, was also on the list.The fund sent letters to the companies, but only five responded, it said in a statement. The fund declined to give an overall value of its divestments so far.The fund has a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms from its portfolio, including severe environmental damage, nuclear weapons making, tobacco production and certain labour conditions.