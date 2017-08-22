Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hong Kong And China Gas says U-Tech successfully tendered for a sub-contract

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong And China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>::U-Tech successfully tendered for a sub-contract for carrying out of MVAC installation works at property for smart bright.Under terms of letter of award, U-Tech will carry out MVAC installation works at property at sum of HK$83.8 million.

Eurocrane China to set up three subsidiaries

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Eurocrane China Co Ltd <603966.SS> ::* Says it plans to invest $10 million to set up a Hong Kong unit Eurocrane International Ltd and invest $10 million to set up Singapore unit Eurocrane（Singapore）Holding.Pte.Ltd. .* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment subsidiary in Suzhou or Shanghai.

Hong Kong and China Gas says HY profit attributable HK$‍4.5 bln vs HK$4.3 bln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong And China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>:HY profit attributable HK$‍4,472​ million versus HK$4,331 million.HY revenue after fuel cost adjustment HK$15,431 million versus HK$14,162 million.Interim dividend HK 12 cents per share."Company predicts steady growth in its number of customers in Hong Kong during 2017".

Hong Kong And China Gas says U-Tech tendered for a sub-contract

May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong And China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>:U-Tech, had by signing and returning letter of award to Heng Lai on 5 May 2017 successfully tendered for a sub-contract.Under terms of letter of award, U-Tech will carry out electrical installation works at property at sum of HK$74.5 million.Says sub-contract for carrying out of electrical installation works at property for Heng Lai.

Hong Kong and China Gas Co FY profit attributable HK$7.34 bln

Hong Kong And China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK> : FY revenue hk$ 28.56 billion versus HK$29,591.3 million a year ago . FY profit attributable HK$7.34 billion versus HK$7.30 billion . Company predicts steady growth in its number of customers in Hong Kong during 2017 .Recommend a final dividend of HK23 cents per share.

Hong Kong and China Gas reports HY net profit of HK$ 4.33 bln<0003.HK>

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>: Hk & China gas-preliminary announcement of 2016 interim results <0003.HK> . Says directors have declared an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share . HY net profit HK$ 4.331 billion versus HK$4.20 billion a year ago . HY revenue after fuel costs adjustment HK$14.16 billion versus HK$15.08 billion . Predicts steady growth in its number of customers in Hong Kong during 2016 . Territory's economy is facing downward pressures with weakening internal demand and consumer spending" . In China, "increasing risk of a global economic downturn is impacting production for export" . Growth in gas sales of the group's mainland city-gas businesses is weakening" .