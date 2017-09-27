Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wharf says declaration of special dividend by further distribution in specie has become unconditional

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>:Declaration of special dividend by further distribution in specie of i-Cable shares has become unconditional.

Wharf Holdings declares special dividend

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>::Declares special dividend as initial distribution in specie of 1.49 billion I-Cable shares registered in names of controlling shareholder cos.

Wharf Holdings says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$8.44 billion

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>::HY revenue HK$ 17.06 billion versus HK$20.02 billion.HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$ 8.44 billion versus HK$6.73 billion.An interim dividend in cash of HK$0.64 per share will be paid on 12 September 2017 to shareholders."Operating environment may remain challenging underpinned by political uncertainties including global trade protectionism & prospect of Brexit".

I-cable Communications updates on notice from Wharf Holdings

I-cable Communications Ltd <1097.HK>: Notice from Wharf Holdings was sent to company on 9 March 2017 . Board of Wharf has resolved not to renew any of current funding commitments when they expire . "Wharf has no intention to increase its shareholding interest in company" . Wharf resolved not to provide any further funding commitments to any of company and its subsidiaries . Board has resolved to explore alternative sources of funding and/or advise on any business reorganisation and continuance .Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 March 2017.

Wharf's FY core profit rises by 25% to HK$13.8 billion

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK> : FY group core profit increased by 25 pct to HK$13.8 billion . FY revenue HK$ 46.63 billion versus HK$40.88 billion . In lieu of a final dividend, a second interim dividend of HK$1.57 per share will be paid on 25 April 2017 to shareholders . "No disposal agreement has been entered into in respect of I-Cable, remaining interest in our CME segment, discussion with potential buyers terminated" .Considering possibility of separately listing some of group's IP assets by way of introduction achieved by a distribution in specie to shareholders in co.

Greentown China's unit signs deal to develop land with Longfor unit

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK> : Hangzhou Zhimiao entered into agreement with Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor unit . Deal for consideration of RMB1.10 billion . deal for proposed joint development of land into residential properties by Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor Subsidiary on 70:30 basis .Total land consideration of RMB1.10 billion to be paid by cash instalments​.

Wharf Holdings updates on disposal of entire equity interests in Wharf T&T

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK> : Deal for consideration of HK$9.5 billion . Buyer is Green Energy Cayman Corp . Unit entered into agreement with buyer to dispose of entire equity interests in Wharf T&T .Attributable gain arising from disposal accrued to Wheelock and Wharf is estimated to be HK$4.5 billion and HK$7.4 billion respectively.

Wharf Holdings says HY revenue hk$20.02 bln vs hk$17.91 bln<0004.HK>

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>: Interim results announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2016 <0004.HK> . HY revenue hk$20.02 billion versus hk$17.91 billion . An interim dividend of hk$0.58 (2015: hk$0.55) per share will be paid on 14 September 2016 . Says group core profit for the half-year period ended 30 June 2016 increased year-on-year by 14% to hk$5.97 billion .

Wharf & i-CABLE make joint announcement on communication, media & entertainment segment<0004.HK><1097.HK>

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>: Wharf has received a number of preliminary proposals in relation to its CME business from independent third parties . Emphasize that the strategic review is still in progress . Wharf intends to engage in exploratory discussions with the relevant third parties to clarify preliminary proposals . Has not formed any view about any of these preliminary proposals and has therefore not reached any commitment nor entered into any agreements . CME segment is operated under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wharf Communications Limited ("WCL"), and includes primarily Wharf T&T Limited, WCL's wholly-owned subsidiary, and i-CABLE .