HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :‍on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share​.

BNY Mellon, HSBC partner with bond market services co Algomi

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :Bond market infrastructure provider algomi says bny mellon, hsbc partnering with co to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for custody clients​.

HSBC appoints John Flint as successor to CEO Stuart Gulliver

Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ::HSBC CEO APPOINTMENT.‍APPOINTS JOHN FLINT TO SUCCEED STUART GULLIVER AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.‍CHANGE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018 AFTER STUART HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM BOTH ROLES AND RETIRED FROM HSBC​.

HSBC Holdings announces issuance of senior unsecured notes

Oct 6 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings <0005.HK>:Issuance of senior unsecured notes .On Oct. 5, issued 1.50 billion floating rate notes due october 2023 under its debt issuance programme​.

U.S. Fed fines HSBC $175 mln for unsafe and unsound practices in forex trading

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Board::U.S. Federal Reserve Board fines HSBC Holdings Plc and HSBC North America Holdings Inc. $175 million for unsafe and unsound practices in fx trading.U.S. Federal Reserve Board levied fine for deficiencies in HSBC's oversight of forex traders.

HSBC Holdings says Chairman Douglas Flint will retire on Sept 30

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc ::CHAIRMAN DOUGLAS FLINT WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF COMPANY ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.

HSBC Global Asset Management to absorb MiFID-II research costs

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :Hsbc global asset management says to absorb research costs under new european union mifid-ii rules.

HSBC Holdings declares second interim dividend for 2017

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings PLC :Declared second interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share.

China Huishan Dairy updates on facility agreement with HSBC

Sept 11 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd <6863.HK>:Received two letters from HSBC stating that as one or more events of default under facility agreement have occurred.HSBC terminated such facility and demanded immediate repayment in aggregate amount of US$13.7 million.Continues to be in dialogue with its major bank creditors in PRC about its debt restructuring.HSBC declared all loans & all other amounts outstanding under facility agreement to be immediately due and payable.Refers to announcement dated 10 April 2017 about co receiving letter from HSBC as agent for loan facility agreement of $200 million.Is taking legal advice in connection with the termination of agreement by HSBC.Latest deadline imposed by HSBC for payment is within 3 days from 11 Sept.

HSBC Finance Corp offers to purchase for cash up to $1.1 bln of outstanding 6.676 pct senior subordinated notes due Jan. 15, 2021

Sept 5 (Reuters) - HSBC Finance Corp::HSBC Finance Corp Offers to purchase for cash up to $1.1 billion of outstanding 6.676% senior subordinated notes due January 15, 2021.‍HSBC Finance - entered into agreement with HSBC Holdings Plc, pursuant to which co agreed to repurchase u.s.$730.8 million of notes​.