67.80HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$67.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,244,069
52-wk High
HK$78.80
52-wk Low
HK$66.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Assets says extension contract term between Outram Ltd and Cheung Kong China Infrastructure Ltd
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 06:41am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>:Extension of term of contract between outram limited and cheung kong china infrastructure limited.  Full Article

Power Assets Holdings says HY revenue HK$631 mln vs HK$629 mln
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 04:48am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>::HY revenue HK$631 million versus HK$629 million.Declared a one-off special interim dividend of HK$7.50 per share.HY profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders HK$4.02 billion versus HK$3.48 billion.Declared interim dividend of HK$0.77 per share.  Full Article

Power Assets Holdings posts FY net profit HK$6,417 mln
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 04:47am EDT 

Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK> : Fy net profit HK$6,417 million versus HK$7,732 million . FY revenue HK$1,288 million versus HK$1,308 million a year ago .Recommend final dividend of HK$2.02 per share.  Full Article

Power Assets resolves to declare one-off special interim dividend for financial year
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 03:45am EST 

Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK> : resolved today to declare a one-off special interim dividend for financial year ended 31 december 2016 of hk$5 per share .special interim dividend will be in addition to final dividend of company for 2016 financial year..  Full Article

Power Assets Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$3.48 billion<0006.HK>
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 12:02am EDT 

Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: 2016 interim results <0006.HK> . HY turnover HK$629 million versus HK$626 million . HY profit attributable HK$3.48 billion versus HK$3.24 billion . Declared interim dividend of HK$0.7 per share . Focus in North America will be intergration of acquired assests of Husky follwing acquisition .  Full Article

Power Assets says board resolved not to declare special interim dividend<0006.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 12:19am EDT 

Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: Board has resolved not to declare any special interim dividend for time being, but may reconsider matter pending further developments .  Full Article

