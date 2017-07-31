Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hang Seng Bank says HY attributable profit up 23 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>::HY attributable profit up 23% to HK$9,838m.Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.2%, tier 1 capital ratio of 17.4% and total capital ratio of 20.2% at 30 June 2017.Second interim dividend of HK$1.20 per share.HY net interest income grew by 7% to HK$11,814m.HY net interest margin was 1.94%, compared with 1.85% and 1.86% for first and second halves of 2016.Expects mainland GDP growth for 2017 to be maintained at a similar level to 2016.

Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive

June 8 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>:rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017.Andrew H C FUNG will retire from bank and will cease to be executive director and head of global banking and markets of bank.Louisa W W Cheang will be appointed as vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017.

Hang Seng Bank declared a first interim dividend for year ending 31 December 2017 of HK$1.2 per share

AMS Public Transport terminates deals with Hang Seng Bank

AMS Public Transposrt Holdings <0077.HK> : Terminated original hp agreements and entered into latest hp agreements with Hang Seng Bank .Early repayment amount under original HP deals and hire purchase price under latest HP deals amount to about HK$52.9 million.

Hang Seng Bank says FY attributable profit down 41 pct to HK$16.21 bln

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>: FY attributable profit down 41% to HK$16.21 billion . Fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share . FY net interest income grew by 5% to HK$22.25 billion . At 31 December 2016, our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.6% . "We expect the Mainland economy to maintain a similar pace of annual expansion in 2017" . "Our forecast is for annual GDP growth in Hong Kong to rise to 1.8% in 2017 from an estimated 1.4% in 2016" ."Group maintains a cautious outlook on credit environment and continues to focus on maintaining high level of asset quality".

Hang Seng Bank Ltd declares third interim dividend of HK$1.10 per share

Hang Seng Bank posts HY attributable profit of HK$8.01 billion<0011.HK>

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>: Interim results 2016 <0011.HK> . HY attributable profit HK$8.01 billion versus HK$20.05 billion a year ago . Second interim dividend of HK$1.10 per share . Says common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.8%, tier 1 capital ratio of 18.1% and total capital ratio of 21.2%, at 30 June 2016 . Says "given the current economic challenges, our forecast for Hong Kong's 2016 full-year gdp growth is 1.3%" . Says "we expect 2016 full-year GDP growth on the Mainland to be 6.7%" .

Hang Seng Bank updates on management services agreement<0011.HK>

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>: Continuing connected transactions <0011.HK> . On 21 June 2016, hsic and hail entered into the pe investment management agreement for a term of 11 years. . Says inhk will provide the management services to hsic for a term of three years . On 21 June new management services agreement was entered into between Hang Seng Insurance Co and HSBC life (international) ltd .

AMS Public Transport says unit enters into HP agreements with Hang Seng Bank<0011.HK><0077.HK>

AMS Public Transport Holdings Ltd <0077.HK>: Says cml has received in aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately hk$12,711,000 from Hang Seng Bank . Says unit terminated the original HP agreements and entered into the latest HP agreements with Hang Seng Bank .