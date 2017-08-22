Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>::HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent.Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share.HY revenue hk$12.75 billion versus hk$9.73 billion.

Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO

July 20 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer .‍Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer​.

Henderson Land Development says unit receives approval for tender of land

May 16 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Unit received letter from Lands Department Of Government Of Hong Kong confirming its tender for land at land premium of HK$23.28 billion has been accepted.

Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln

May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government:Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's <<<0012.HK>>> unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion).KWG Property Holding Limited <<<1813.HK>>> and Longfor Properties Co Ltd <<<0960.HK>>> win residential site in Kai Tak area for HK$7.2 billion .

Henderson Land Development says FY net profit HK$21,916 mln versus HK$21,326 mln

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : Fy revenue hk$25,568 million versus hk$23,641 million . Fy net profit hk$21,916 million versus hk$21,326 million .Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$1.13 per share.

Henderson Land Development Co HY profit HK$8.61 bln

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago . Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share . HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago ."Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year".