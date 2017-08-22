Edition:
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

51.65HKD
9:50pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.85 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
Open
HK$52.45
Day's High
HK$52.45
Day's Low
HK$51.65
Volume
301,250
Avg. Vol
4,059,287
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:35am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>::HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent.Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share.HY revenue hk$12.75 billion versus hk$9.73 billion.  Full Article

Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 04:33am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer .‍Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer​.  Full Article

Henderson Land Development says unit receives approval for tender of land
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 08:05am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Unit received letter from Lands Department Of Government Of Hong Kong confirming its tender for land at land premium of HK$23.28 billion has been accepted.  Full Article

Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 07:24am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government:Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's <<<0012.HK>>> unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion).KWG Property Holding Limited <<<1813.HK>>> and Longfor Properties Co Ltd <<<0960.HK>>> win residential site in Kai Tak area for HK$7.2 billion .  Full Article

Henderson Land Development says FY net profit HK$21,916 mln versus HK$21,326 mln
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 05:32am EDT 

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : Fy revenue hk$25,568 million versus hk$23,641 million . Fy net profit hk$21,916 million versus hk$21,326 million .Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$1.13 per share.  Full Article

Henderson Land Development Co HY profit HK$8.61 bln
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 05:16am EDT 

Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago . Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share . HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago ."Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year".  Full Article

BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent

