Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>::HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent.Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share.HY revenue hk$12.75 billion versus hk$9.73 billion. Full Article
Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO
July 20 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer .Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer. Full Article
Henderson Land Development says unit receives approval for tender of land
May 16 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK>:Unit received letter from Lands Department Of Government Of Hong Kong confirming its tender for land at land premium of HK$23.28 billion has been accepted. Full Article
Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government:Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's <<<0012.HK>>> unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion).KWG Property Holding Limited <<<1813.HK>>> and Longfor Properties Co Ltd <<<0960.HK>>> win residential site in Kai Tak area for HK$7.2 billion . Full Article
Henderson Land Development says FY net profit HK$21,916 mln versus HK$21,326 mln
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : Fy revenue hk$25,568 million versus hk$23,641 million . Fy net profit hk$21,916 million versus hk$21,326 million .Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$1.13 per share. Full Article
Henderson Land Development Co HY profit HK$8.61 bln
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago . Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share . HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago ."Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year". Full Article
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent