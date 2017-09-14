Edition:
United States

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)

0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock

132.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$132.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,620,022
52-wk High
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 05:22am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18 .  Full Article

Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 04:45am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ ‍41,782​ million versus HK$32,666 million.FY underlying profit attributable HK$ 25,965 million versus HK$24,170 million.FY revenue HK$ ‍78,207​ million versus HK$91,184 million.Directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for year ended 30 June 2017.‍"Mainland economy is expected to grow at a reasonable pace​"."Group's rental income is expected to perform well in coming year".‍Barring unforeseen circumstances, group's results for coming financial year are expected to be satisfactory.​.‍Group is positive about long-term prospects of mainland property market.​.Group achieved record contracted sales of about HK$52,400 million for year in attributable terms..In Hong Kong, market activities, particularly in secondary market, will continue to be constrained by restrictive housing measures​.  Full Article

Wong's International Holdings issues profit warning<0016.HK><0099.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 05:26am EDT 

Wong's International Holdings Ltd <0099.HK>: Profit warning and possible joint venture termination in respect of One Harbour Square <0099.HK> . Expected result mainly attributable to decrease in the group's share of profit in group's property development joint venture . Discussing with Sun Hung Kai Properties a proposal to separate the parties' interests in One Harbour Square . Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of co for the interim period is expected to record a significant decrease by approximately 57% . Discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been signed with SHKP" .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd News

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year

* Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr

» More 0016.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials