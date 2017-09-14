Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)
132.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
HK$132.00
--
--
--
--
3,620,022
HK$136.90
HK$96.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18 . Full Article
Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ 41,782 million versus HK$32,666 million.FY underlying profit attributable HK$ 25,965 million versus HK$24,170 million.FY revenue HK$ 78,207 million versus HK$91,184 million.Directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for year ended 30 June 2017."Mainland economy is expected to grow at a reasonable pace"."Group's rental income is expected to perform well in coming year".Barring unforeseen circumstances, group's results for coming financial year are expected to be satisfactory..Group is positive about long-term prospects of mainland property market..Group achieved record contracted sales of about HK$52,400 million for year in attributable terms..In Hong Kong, market activities, particularly in secondary market, will continue to be constrained by restrictive housing measures. Full Article
Wong's International Holdings issues profit warning<0016.HK><0099.HK>
Wong's International Holdings Ltd <0099.HK>: Profit warning and possible joint venture termination in respect of One Harbour Square <0099.HK> . Expected result mainly attributable to decrease in the group's share of profit in group's property development joint venture . Discussing with Sun Hung Kai Properties a proposal to separate the parties' interests in One Harbour Square . Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of co for the interim period is expected to record a significant decrease by approximately 57% . Discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been signed with SHKP" . Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year
* Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr