Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18 .

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd <0016.HK>:FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ ‍41,782​ million versus HK$32,666 million.FY underlying profit attributable HK$ 25,965 million versus HK$24,170 million.FY revenue HK$ ‍78,207​ million versus HK$91,184 million.Directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for year ended 30 June 2017.‍"Mainland economy is expected to grow at a reasonable pace​"."Group's rental income is expected to perform well in coming year".‍Barring unforeseen circumstances, group's results for coming financial year are expected to be satisfactory.​.‍Group is positive about long-term prospects of mainland property market.​.Group achieved record contracted sales of about HK$52,400 million for year in attributable terms..In Hong Kong, market activities, particularly in secondary market, will continue to be constrained by restrictive housing measures​.

Wong's International Holdings Ltd <0099.HK>: Profit warning and possible joint venture termination in respect of One Harbour Square <0099.HK> . Expected result mainly attributable to decrease in the group's share of profit in group's property development joint venture . Discussing with Sun Hung Kai Properties a proposal to separate the parties' interests in One Harbour Square . Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of co for the interim period is expected to record a significant decrease by approximately 57% . Discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been signed with SHKP" .