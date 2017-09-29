Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>::Smart Future and Healthcare Assets Management entered into subscription agreement.Smart Future to subscribe for 40% of enlarged issued share capital of HAML, at a subscription price of HK$10.2 million.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>:FY profit attributable HK$7,675.7​ million versus HK$8,666.3 million.FY revenue HK$56,628.8 million versus HK$59,570.0 million.Final dividend of HK$0.33 per share.‍It is expected that equity raising is not necessary in foreseeable future​.‍Group will further expand K11 brand into Mainland China​.

July 26 (Reuters) - New World Department Store China Ltd <0825.HK>:As at 4 :00 p.m. On 26 July, offeror received valid acceptances in respect of 330.6 million offer shares representing about 70.76% of offer shares."offeror will not increase the offer price".Level of acceptance will become 376.1 million NWDSC shares, representing about 80.50% of offer shares.

July 5 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>::Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China.Offer is made by UBS on behalf of offeror to acquire all of offer shares at cash consideration of HK$2.00 per offer share.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : NWCL (as a wholly-owned subsidiary of group) and CTFE entered into HL termination agreement .Both parties agree to terminate former master hotel leasing agreement upon master hotel leasing agreement.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : Doo and company entered into services group master services agreement in relation to services group transactions . CTFE and the company entered into the CTFE master services agreement in relation to the CTFE transactions .Services group master deal was entered into with William Doo Wai Hoi non-executive vice-chairman and a nonexecutive director of co.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion . HY revenue HK$26.64 billion versus HK$33.78 billion .Board has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.13 per share for financial year ending 30 June 2017.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Company will jointly develop lands with cmsiz in offshore joint venture arrangement and onshore joint venture arrangements . Joint venture vehicle in offshore joint venture arrangement will be triumphant ally . Total capital commitment of group in respect of onshore joint venture arrangements amounts to approximately rmb5,360.6 million . Announce successful bidding for acquisitions by triumphant and capital injections by guangzhou xinpei .Triumphant ally, is owned as to 51% by keen link, a unit, and as to 49% by excel, unit of cmsiz.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Purchaser (unit of co) and vendor (unit of CTFE) entered into sale and purchase agreement . Consideration for acquisition will be funded by internal resources and bank financing of NWS group . Deal at a total consideration of hk$1.38 bln .Unit agreed to purchase sale shares, representing 50% of entire issued share capital of nws transport services.

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : Vendor,Catchy investments, agreed to sell and assign, sale share and sale loan . Deal at consideration of HK$285 million .Unit and fortunate house limited entered into a conditional agreement.