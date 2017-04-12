Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swire Pacific says Loo Kar Pui Paul will be appointed as executive director of Cathay Pacific

Swire Pacific Ltd<0293.HK> : Board Changes . Loo Kar Pui Paul will be appointed as an executive director of Cathay Pacific . Chu Kwok Leung Ivan will step down as chairman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited, a unit of Cathay Pacific

Doutor Nichires Holdings to set up X&D Hong Kong Limited with local firm

Doutor Nichires Holdings Co Ltd <3087.T>: Says the co plans to set up a JV, X&D Hong Kong Limited, with a Hong Kong-based restaurant firm .Says the new JV to be capitalized at H$20 million and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it.

Swire Pacific updates on realignment of Coca-Cola Bottling System in Mainland China

Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK> : application was accepted and its bid, which was made at reserved consideration of rmb2.122 billion, was successful . realignment of coca-cola bottling system in mainland china auction result .sbhl paid a deposit equal to 20% of such consideration and entered into equity transfer master agreement on 16th december 2016.

Swire Pacific says application made for listing of $5 bln medium term note programme

Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK> : application has been made to stock exchange of hong kong limited for listing of u.s.$5 billion medium term note programme .listing of programme is expected to become effective on 1 november 2016..

Swire Pacific posts half-year net profit HK$5.06 billion<0019.HK>

Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK>: A Swire Pacific B-2016 interim results <0019.HK> . HY net profit HK$5.06 billion versus HK$7.98 billion . HY revenue HK$30.08 billion versus HK$31.63 billion . Given uncertain economic outlook, demand for office space is likely to be subdued in the second half of year . Declared first interim dividends of HK 100.0 cents per 'A' share . High occupancy in our properties is likely to underpin rents . Fall in retail sales in hong kong has made retailers more cautious . Residential leasing market is expected to be stable in the second half of 2016 . In the second half of 2016, retail sales are expected to grow modestly in mainland China. .

Swire Pacific says Swire Coca Cola-USA signed LOI with Coca Cola Company

Swire Pacific Ltd:A Swire Pacific b-Swire Coca Cola-USA expands territory.Swire Coca Cola-USA, a subsidiary within Swire pacific's beverages division, has signed a letter of intent.Loi with the Coca Cola Company-.Loi contemplates Swire Coca Cola-USA being granted additional territory rights in the pacific northwest of the United States.Loi also contemplates the acquisition of production facilities near Seattle and Portland and distribution facilities.Financial terms were not disclosed.Loi follows territory grants agreed, under which Swire Coca Cola- USA is to receive additional territories in Colorado and Arizona.