UK's CMA accepts fare controls on London-Exeter rail route

Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY - :UK'S CMA - CMA HAS ACCEPTED FARE CONTROLS THAT ADDRESS ITS COMPETITION CONCERNS ON THE LONDON–EXETER RAIL ROUTE.UK'S CMA - COMPANIES HAVE ALSO OFFERED TO MAINTAIN THE AVAILABILITY OF CHEAPER ADVANCE FARES ON BOTH SERVICES, AGAIN BY LINKING THEM WITH SIMILAR ROUTES.UK'S CMA - ACCEPTANCE OF THESE PROPOSALS MEANS THAT THE AWARD OF THE FRANCHISE WILL GO AHEAD WITHOUT THE DEAL BEING REFERRED FOR A MORE IN-DEPTH ‘PHASE 2’ INVESTIGATION.UK'CMA - FIRSTGROUP AND MTR WILL BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT REGULAR REPORTS TO THE CMA TO SHOW THEY ARE COMPLYING WITH THE AGREEMENT.

UK's CMA says Firstgroup and MTR offered to cap fares on London, Exeter route

July 19 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Firstgroup and MTR have now offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR Services.Reasonable grounds for believing that proposals might be acceptable to remedy the competition concerns on both London-Exeter rail services.Has until 20 September 2017 to consider whether to accept the undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline to 15 November 2017.

MTR Corp says application made for listing of $90 mln fixed rate notes

June 28 (Reuters) - Mtr Corp Ltd <0066.HK>:application made for listing of us$90 million 3.375% fixed rate notes due 2047 to be issued under its us$4 billion debt issuance programme​.

Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier ::Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK.Contract is valued at about 895 mln stg.Co to execute technical services, spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise, with option to extend for 11 periods.The new trains will start to come into service from mid 2019 and will all be in place by December 2020.

MTR Corp updates on review of fare adjustment mechanism

Mtr Corp Ltd <0066.HK> : Early review of fare adjustment mechanism has been completed. . Company and government have agreed to maintain current fam formula and direct-drive nature of fam formula . Company and government have agreed to certain special applications to calendar years 2017 to 2022 . For period from mid-2017 to mid-2018, company expects to forego revenues of approximately hk$445 million . Agreed that scheduled review of fam originally due in 2017/18 will not be undertaken and next scheduled review will be in 2022/23. . Company will introduce, or continue to make available, a number of fare concessions (in form of promotions) .As a result of implementation of special applications, from mid- 2017 to mid-2018, expects to forego revenues of about hk$142 million.

MTR Corp posts FY profit attributable of HK$10.25 billion

Mtr Corp Ltd <0066.HK> : FY profit attributable HK$10.25 billion versus HK$12.99 billion . FY total revenue of group HK$ 45.19 billion, up 8.4 pct . Final ordinary dividend of HK$0.82 per share . Extension of maritime square and expansion Of Telford Plaza Ii are expected to open in second half of 2017 .Over next 12 months or so expects to tender out six development packages in Hong Kong.

Goldin Financial Holdings updates on development agreement

Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd <0530.HK> : JV company and guarantors entered into development agreement with mtr corporation for development of land . Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd - as per deal, JV company shall be required to design, build and complete development . Goldin Financial - MTR corporation, JV co shall share surplus proceeds in agreed ratio of 35% by Mtr Corporation and 65% by JV company, respectively . Goldin Financial - concept pioneer shall provide initial shareholders' loan to JV co in amount of HK$660 million on completion of subscription of new JV shares .Goldin Financial - total development costs for development (including assessed premium and lump sum payment) are estimated by company to be HK$13 billion.

Asiaray Media says unit has renewed advertising sales agency service contract with MTR Corp

Asiaray Media Group Ltd <1993.HK> : unit has renewed advertising sales agency service contract with mtr corporation limited .deal in relation to grant of exclusive rights to provide advertising sales agency service for mtr malls and commercial premises.

MTR Corp says HY net profit HK$5.12 billion versus HK$8.19 billion<0066.HK>

MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: ...more announcement of unaudited results for the six months' period ended 30 June 2016 <0066.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.12 billion versus hk$8.19 billion . Says HY total revenue of the group increased 5.4% to hk$21.31 billion . Global economic outlook remains uncertain . Says interim dividend of hk$0.25 per share declared .

MTR Corp entered into facility agreement for HK$25 bln loan facility<0066.HK>

MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: On 13 June 2016, co, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with a syndicate of banks as lenders .Says agreement for a hk$25 billion loan facility.