Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd <000069.SZ>:Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion).

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sino Land Co Ltd <0083.HK>::Sinoland China Investment as vendor entered into an equity transfer agreement with Wealth Express Development in respect of disposal.Wealth Express Development Limited agreed to purchase 80% equity interest in target co at total cash consideration of RMB8,767.5 million.Upon completion Sino Land expects to record a gain on disposal of about HK$6.45 billion.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sino Land Co Ltd <0083.HK>::Directors have resolved to recommend a final dividend of 40 cents per share.FY net profit attributable to shareholders was HK$7,414.6 million versus HK$7,090.4 million.FY turnover HK$18.33 billion versus HK$10.80 billion.

Sino Land Co Ltd <0083.HK> : HY net profit attributable hk$3.44 billion versus hk$3.88 billion . "directors have declared an interim dividend of 13 cents per share" .HY turnover hk$ 10.86 billion versus hk$5.48 billion.

Sino Land Co Ltd <0083.HK>: Final results <0083.HK> . FY net profit HK$7.090 billion versus HK$9.37 billion . Hong Kong property market continues to consolidate as a result of economic and property- related policies . FY turnover HK$10.8 billion versus HK$21.84 billion . Group is well- positioned to respond to challenges ahead" . Directors have resolved to recommend a final dividend of 38 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30th June . As at 30th June, 2015 estimated total capital expenditure was A$227.7 million .