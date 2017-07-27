Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hang Lung Properties HY revenue HK$ 6.36 bln vs HK$6.31 bln

July 27 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd <0101.HK>:HY revenue HK$ 6,358 million versus HK$6,311 million.Board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK17 cents per share for 2017.HY net profit attributable to shareholders HK$3,830 million versus hk$2,935 million.

Hang Lung Properties says FY net profit hk$6.20 billion vs hk$5.09 billion last year

Hang Lung Properties Ltd <0101.HK> : Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year . Fy net profit hk$6.20 billion versus hk$5.09 billion last year . Says proposed final dividend of hk 58 cents per share . "Widely expected that market volatility will increase over time" . Expected that both China and Hong Kong will continue to face challenges posed by slow economic growth, weak retail consumption sentiment . In 2017, our focus is to drive rental growth in Hong Kong and expand occupancy in cities outside Shanghai ."Moderate growth in office rental income is still expected in 2017".

Hang Lung Properties posts HY net profit of HK$2.94 billion<0101.HK>

Hang Lung Properties Ltd <0101.HK>: 2016 interim results <0101.HK> . HY net profit HK$2.94 billion versus HK$2.84 billion . HY turnover HK$6.31 billion versus HK$4.61 billion . Interim dividend per share HK$0.17 . "In second half of 2016, it is expected that both Mainland China and Hong Kong will continue to face the challenges" . "Decision of britain leaving the European union ("BREXIT") has also increased the uncertainty of global economic outlook" . "Immediate impact of brexit on our business is unlikely to be significant, the medium to long-term effect remains unknown" .