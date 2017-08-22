Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kunlun Energy posts HY revenue of RMB40.08 bln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>:HY revenue RMB40.08 billion versus RMB33.66 billion.HY profit attributable to the owners of the company RMB2.42 billion versus RMB2.41 billion.

Paragon Technologies to buy back 3.72 pct stake of shares

May 12 (Reuters) - Paragon Technologies Co Ltd <3518.TW> ::* Says it plans to repurchase 3 million shares of common stock (3.72 percent stake) for up to T$1.49 billion, during the period of May 12 to July 11.

Kunlun Energy Co issues profit warning

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK> : Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for 2016 financial year . Company may possibly provide for an impairment loss of RMB3,000 million to RMB4,000 million for 2016 .Conducted an impairment test on underlying assets of natural gas distribution segment under group.

Kunlun Energy Co updates on registration and proposed issuance of medium-term notes

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK> : Co has made an application with national association of financial market institutional investors of prc .Made an application for registration of medium-term notes in principal amount of not more than rmb10 billion.

BRIEF-Kunlun Energy says HY net profit HK$2.89 bln

Corrects HY net profit figure in headline to HK$2.89 bln (not HK$2.89 mln.Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Says directors do not recommend a payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company HK$2.89 billion versus HK$2.78 billion . Says HY revenue HK$39.89 billion versus HK$49.29 billion last year . "In the second half of the year, the situation of oversupply in the international oil and gas market would continue" .

Kunlun Energy updates on Xinjiang contract<0135.HK>

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Update on the xinjiang contract <0135.HK> . Says the current production period under the xinjiang contract will expire on 31 August 2016 . Current production period under the xinjiang contract will not be further extended upon its expiry .

Kunlun Energy says Wang Gang appointed as chief financial officer<0135.HK>

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Change of executive directors and change of chief financial officer <0135.HK> . Zhang Bowen, an executive director, has not offered himself for re-election as a director . Cheng cheng, an executive director, has tendered his resignation as an executive director . Ding Shilu,Zhao Zhongxun And Zhang Yaoming have been appointed as executive directors . Announces that Lau Hak Woon, current chief financial officer, has reached his retirement age . Says Wang Gang has been appointed to be the chief financial officer .

Kunlun Energy issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd:Expected to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to significant drop in international crude oil price.