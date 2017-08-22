Edition:
Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (0135.HK)

0135.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.30HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$7.37
Open
HK$7.37
Day's High
HK$7.38
Day's Low
HK$7.29
Volume
870,324
Avg. Vol
14,408,405
52-wk High
HK$8.04
52-wk Low
HK$5.51

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kunlun Energy posts HY revenue of RMB40.08 bln
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 08:09pm EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>:HY revenue RMB40.08 billion versus RMB33.66 billion.HY profit attributable to the owners of the company RMB2.42 billion versus RMB2.41 billion.  Full Article

Paragon Technologies to buy back 3.72 pct stake of shares
Friday, 12 May 2017 09:30am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Paragon Technologies Co Ltd <3518.TW> ::* Says it plans to repurchase 3 million shares of common stock (3.72 percent stake) for up to T$1.49 billion, during the period of May 12 to July 11.  Full Article

Kunlun Energy Co issues profit warning
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 08:05pm EST 

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK> : Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for 2016 financial year . Company may possibly provide for an impairment loss of RMB3,000 million to RMB4,000 million for 2016 .Conducted an impairment test on underlying assets of natural gas distribution segment under group.  Full Article

Kunlun Energy Co updates on registration and proposed issuance of medium-term notes
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 04:25am EST 

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK> : Co has made an application with national association of financial market institutional investors of prc .Made an application for registration of medium-term notes in principal amount of not more than rmb10 billion.  Full Article

BRIEF-Kunlun Energy says HY net profit HK$2.89 bln
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 08:55pm EDT 

Corrects HY net profit figure in headline to HK$2.89 bln (not HK$2.89 mln.Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Says directors do not recommend a payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company HK$2.89 billion versus HK$2.78 billion . Says HY revenue HK$39.89 billion versus HK$49.29 billion last year . "In the second half of the year, the situation of oversupply in the international oil and gas market would continue" .  Full Article

Kunlun Energy updates on Xinjiang contract<0135.HK>
Friday, 27 May 2016 05:17am EDT 

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Update on the xinjiang contract <0135.HK> . Says the current production period under the xinjiang contract will expire on 31 August 2016 . Current production period under the xinjiang contract will not be further extended upon its expiry .  Full Article

Kunlun Energy says Wang Gang appointed as chief financial officer<0135.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 06:38am EDT 

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Change of executive directors and change of chief financial officer <0135.HK> . Zhang Bowen, an executive director, has not offered himself for re-election as a director . Cheng cheng, an executive director, has tendered his resignation as an executive director . Ding Shilu,Zhao Zhongxun And Zhang Yaoming have been appointed as executive directors . Announces that Lau Hak Woon, current chief financial officer, has reached his retirement age . Says Wang Gang has been appointed to be the chief financial officer .  Full Article

Kunlun Energy issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 05:07am EST 

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd:Expected to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to significant drop in international crude oil price.  Full Article

