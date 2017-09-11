China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)
25.10HKD
9:51pm EDT
HK$0.15 (+0.60%)
HK$24.95
HK$25.25
HK$25.25
HK$24.95
513,140
5,484,104
HK$27.40
HK$18.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Merchants Port proposes purchase of 51 pct equity interest in Zhongshan Port Group
Sept 11 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:Proposed purchase of 51 percent equity interest in Zhongshan Port Group.Deal represents 51% equity interest in target for a total consideration of RMB484.5 million.Upon completion of deal, Chiwan Wharf, vendor, ZDCCI will each hold 51%, 11.51% & 37.49% of equity interest in target. Full Article
Maersk's APM Terminals sells share in Brazil port
Sept 5 (Reuters) - A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK'S
China Merchants Port Holdings says HY revenue HK$4,055 mln
Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:HY revenue HK$4,055 million versus HK$3,847 million.HY profit attributable to equity holders HK$3,148 million, up 86.3 pct.Interim dividend of 22 HK cents per share.Special interim dividend of 135 HK cents per share.Expected that port industry will record restorative growth throughout year. Full Article
China Merchants Port & chiwan wharf entered into entrustment agreement with Fatten Investments
Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:company and Chiwan Wharf entered into entrustment agreement.Entrusted Chiwan Wharf to exercise certain shareholder rights over company's 80% interest in Mega SCT.Pursuant to supplemental shareholder agreement, parties agreed to provide Chiwan Wharf to appoint chairman of media port. Full Article
China Merchants Port enters CMP loan agreement with Djibouti Asset Co
Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> ::Company and Djibouti Asset Company entered into CMP loan agreement.Company agreed to grant CMP loan facility of up to US$150 million to Djibouti Asset Company.Announces loan facility to Khor Ambado Free Zone Company FZCO. Full Article
China Merchants Port Holdings announces concession agreement in relation to Hambantota Port
July 25 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:Co, SLPA, GOSL, HIPG and HIPS have agreed on terms of concession agreement in relation to development, management and operation of hambantota port.Will agree to invest amount of up to USD1,120.00 million into HAMBANTOTA PORT and HAMBANTOTA PORT and marine-related activities.Pursuant to concession agreement, SLPA and GOSL will grant to HIPG exclusive right to develop and manage Hambantota port.SLPA is sri lanka ports authority; GOSL is government of democratic socialist republic of Sri Lanka; HIPG is hambantota international port group (private). Full Article
China Merchants Port Holdings expects to record an increase of HY profit
July 14 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> ::Expecting to record an increase of profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 by more than 50%.Expected result due to expected net gain of about HK$775 million from disposal of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Full Article
China Merchants Port Holdings Co says unit entered into subscription agreement with Shantou SASAC and SPG
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> : CMPDS, a subsidiary of company, entered into subscription agreement with shantou sasac and spg . CMPDS shall subscribe for equity interest to be issued by spg for a total consideration of rmb5.43 billion . Agreement in relation to subscription of equity interest in spg .CMPDS also entered into new articles and land resumption agreement in connection with its investment into spg. Full Article
China Merchants Port says entered into share purchase agreement with CMIHCL
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Discloseable and connected transaction - disposal of entire interest in CIMC . Company entered into share purchase agreement with CMIHCL . Company agreed to sell sale share, representing entire issued share capital of soares, and to assign shareholder loan to CMIHCL . Total consideration for sale and purchase of sale share and assignment of shareholder loan under share purchase agreement is HK$8.54 billion .Expected to record a net gain from transaction of approximately HK$775 million. Full Article
China Merchants Port Holdings posts FY net profit of HK$5,494 mln
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>: FY profit attributable to equity holders of company HK$5,494 million, up 14.3% . Final dividend of 65 HK cents per share . FY revenue HK$7.98 billion versus HK$8.23 billion . In 2017, global economy is expected to grow at a slightly faster rate . China's economy is expected to confront relatively high pressure but will sustain a steady pace of growth . Global macroeconomic environment will remain complex in 2017 ."Competition among different alliances will become even more intense". Full Article
China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port
HONG KONG/SAO PAULO China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.