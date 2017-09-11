Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Merchants Port proposes purchase of 51 pct equity interest in Zhongshan Port Group

Sept 11 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:Proposed purchase of 51 percent equity interest in Zhongshan Port Group.Deal represents 51% equity interest in target for a total consideration of RMB484.5 million.Upon completion of deal, Chiwan Wharf, vendor, ZDCCI will each hold 51%, 11.51% & 37.49% of equity interest in target.

Maersk's APM Terminals sells share in Brazil port

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK'S PORT OPERATOR APM TERMINALS SAYS:SELLS ITS 5 PERCENT SHARE IN TERMINAL DE CONTÊINERES DE PARANAGUÁ (TCP) TO CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS 0144.H.THE SHARE SALE WAS INITIATED AND LED BY ADVENT, WHO IS THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF TCP.PRICE AND TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED AND THE SHARE SALE IS SUBJECT TO THE NORMAL REVIEWS AND CONDITION PRECEDENTS.THE EXIT REFLECTS THE COMPANY’S BROADER PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON CORE ASSETS AND DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS.

China Merchants Port Holdings says HY revenue HK$4,055 mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:HY revenue HK$4,055 million versus HK$3,847 million.HY ‍profit attributable to equity holders HK$3,148 million, up 86.3 pct​.Interim dividend of 22 HK cents per share.Special interim dividend of 135 HK cents per share.‍Expected that port industry will record restorative growth throughout year​.

China Merchants Port & chiwan wharf entered into entrustment agreement with ‍Fatten Investments

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:‍company and Chiwan Wharf entered into entrustment agreement​.Entrusted Chiwan Wharf to exercise certain shareholder rights over company's 80% interest in Mega SCT​.Pursuant to supplemental shareholder agreement, parties agreed to provide Chiwan Wharf to appoint chairman of media port.

China Merchants Port enters CMP loan agreement with Djibouti Asset Co

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> ::Company and Djibouti Asset Company entered into CMP loan agreement.Company agreed to grant CMP loan facility of up to US$150 million to Djibouti Asset Company.Announces loan facility to Khor Ambado Free Zone Company FZCO.

China Merchants Port Holdings announces concession agreement in relation to Hambantota Port

July 25 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>:Co, SLPA, GOSL, HIPG and HIPS have agreed on terms of concession agreement in relation to development, management and operation of hambantota port.Will agree to invest amount of up to USD1,120.00 million into HAMBANTOTA PORT and HAMBANTOTA PORT and marine-related activities.Pursuant to concession agreement, SLPA and GOSL will grant to HIPG exclusive right to develop and manage Hambantota port.SLPA is sri lanka ports authority; GOSL is government of democratic socialist republic of Sri Lanka; HIPG is hambantota international port group (private).

China Merchants Port Holdings expects to record an increase of HY profit

July 14 (Reuters) - China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> ::Expecting to record an increase of profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 by more than 50%.Expected result due to expected net gain of about HK$775 million from disposal of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.

China Merchants Port Holdings Co says unit entered into subscription agreement with Shantou SASAC and SPG

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK> : CMPDS, a subsidiary of company, entered into subscription agreement with shantou sasac and spg . CMPDS shall subscribe for equity interest to be issued by spg for a total consideration of rmb5.43 billion . Agreement in relation to subscription of equity interest in spg .CMPDS also entered into new articles and land resumption agreement in connection with its investment into spg.

China Merchants Port says entered into share purchase agreement with CMIHCL

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Discloseable and connected transaction - disposal of entire interest in CIMC . Company entered into share purchase agreement with CMIHCL . Company agreed to sell sale share, representing entire issued share capital of soares, and to assign shareholder loan to CMIHCL . Total consideration for sale and purchase of sale share and assignment of shareholder loan under share purchase agreement is HK$8.54 billion .Expected to record a net gain from transaction of approximately HK$775 million.

China Merchants Port Holdings posts FY net profit of HK$5,494 mln

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>: FY profit attributable to equity holders of company HK$5,494 million, up 14.3% . Final dividend of 65 HK cents per share . FY revenue HK$7.98 billion versus HK$8.23 billion . In 2017, global economy is expected to grow at a slightly faster rate . China's economy is expected to confront relatively high pressure but will sustain a steady pace of growth . Global macroeconomic environment will remain complex in 2017 ."Competition among different alliances will become even more intense".