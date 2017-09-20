Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Want Want China notified of transfer of its shares

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd <0151.HK>:Informed by Tsai Eng-Meng that Hot-Kid Holdings and Norwares Overseas transferred 4.02 billion and 1.06 billion shares of co to Want Power.Immediately after transfers, Tsai's interest in co remains unchanged at 6.34 billion shares.

Want Want China posts HY profit attributable of RMB1.50 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd <0151.HK>:HY profit attributable RMB1.50 billion versus RMB1.76 billion.HY revenue RMB9.35 billion versus RMB9.71 billion.An interim dividend of us0.48 cent per share was declared.

Want Want China says it entered into a subscription agreement for a bonds issue

April 21 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings <0151.HK>-:US$500,000,000 2.875% Guaranteed Unsecured Senior Bonds Due 2022 Unconditionally And Irrevocably Guaranteed By The Company.Company, issuer, credit suisse and nomura entered into subscription agreement in connection with bonds issue.Net proceeds of bonds issue are currently intended to be used for refinancing of certain existing borrowings of group.Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 28 april 2017.Principal amount of issue us$500mln.

Want Want China FY net profit rises 4 percent

Want Want China Holdings Ltd <0151.HK> : FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB3.519 billion up 4% . FY revenue RMB19.71 billion versus RMB21.39 billion . Proposed final dividend of US1.19 cents per ordinary share . For 2017, capital expenditure is estimated to be approximately RMB700 million . "In long term, income tax rate of group is expected to be between 27% and 28%" . "Gross profit margin of dairy products and beverages is expected to be revised following fluctuations in cost of milk powder" ."It is expected that our dairy products and beverages would be able to maintain a promising profitability".

Want Want China Holdings HY revenue of RMB9.71 bln vs RMB11.14 bln<0151.HK>

Want Want China Holdings Ltd <0151.HK>: HY revenue of RMB9.71 bln vs RMB11.14 bln . "Price reduction strategy or tentative promotion may not be able to foster benign development of the market in the medium to long term" . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company rmb 1.76 bln vs rmb 1.75 bln . says an interim dividend of us0.58 cent per share .