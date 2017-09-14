Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Autoliv wins order from Geeely for autonomous driving radar systems

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :Autoliv to supply geely radar systems for autonomous driving.Autoliv has been selected by Geely to develop a77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving.

Geely Automobile Holdings updates on sales volume for August, 2017

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: :Total sales volume of the group for the month of August 2017 was 96,505 units.

Geely Automobile Holdings posts HY net profit of RMB4.34 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:HY total revenue RMB 39.42 billion versus RMB 18.09 billion.HY net profit RMB4.34 billion versus rmb 1.91 billion.It is envisaged that group's exports business would continue to be operated at current restricted scale in remainder of 2017.In short to medium term, group will continue to restructure its distribution network in overseas markets.Board resolved not to pay an interim dividend to company's shareholders.Decided to revise upward our original full year sales volume target by 10 percent from 1 million units to 1.1 million units in July 2017.Targeting to reach total sales volume of 2 million units by year 2020.

Geely Automobile Holdings total sales volume for July was 91,104 units

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:Total sales volume of group for month of July 2017 was 91,104 units, an increase of about 88 percent.‍Group's revised full year sales volume target of 1.1 mln units in 2017​.

Geely Automobile announces disposal agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:‍Zhejiang Jirun entered into joint venture agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing and VCI​.Fulin Guorun And Centurion, both being subsidiaries of company, entered into disposal agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing.‍JV company will be owned as to 50% by Zhejiang Jirun, as to 20% by Zhejiang Haoqing and as to 30% by VCI​.Registered capital of JV company will be rmb7.50 billion.Zhejiang Jirun, Zhejiang Haoqing and VCI have to form JV co to engage in manufacturing and sale of vehicles under Lynk & Co Brand.Disposal at an aggregate consideration of rmb1.24 billion.Expected that group will realize a gain on disposal of approximately rmb541.3 million.Pursuant to disposal agreement Fulin Guorun and Centurion to dispose of their respective 8% and 91% stake in disposal co to Zhejiang Haoqing.Disposal company is Zhejiang Kingkong Automobile Company Ltd.

Geely Automobile enters MoU with Zhejiang Geely and Volvo Car Corp​

July 20 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>::‍company entered into memorandum of understanding with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company​.MoU in relation to proposed formation of a joint venture company between company, Geely Holding and VCC.Registered capital of JV company will be owned as to 50% by company, and as to 50 pct by Geely Holding and VCC in aggregate.Entered into MoU with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited and Volvo Car Corporation.

Geely Automobile expects to record increase of over 100% in net profit for 6 months ended 30 June ​

July 10 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>-:‍Group is expected to record a significant increase of over 100% in its net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017​.Expected result due to substantial increase in sales revenue.

Geely Automobile revises upward original full-year sales volume target by 10 pct

July 6 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:Total sales volume of group for month of June 2017 was 88,773 units.Group's management team decided to revise upward original FY sales volume target by 10 pct from 1,000,000 units to 1,100,000 units.

Geely Automobile Holdings posts ‍total sales volume of group for month of May

June 6 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>::‍Total sales volume of group for month of May 2017 was 76,546 units​.Group's exports volume was down around 87 pct year-on-year to 207 units in month of May 2017.

Geely Automobile posts April sales volume of group 86,727 units

May 5 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:Total sales volume of group for month of April 2017 was 86,727 units.Group's exports volume was down around 72% year-on-year to 648 units in month of April 2017.