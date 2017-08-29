CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Citic posts HY profit attributable of HK$32,261 million
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK> -:HY profit attributable HK$32,261 million versus HK$20,182 million.HY net interest income HK$56,758 million versus HK$64,318 million.Declared an interim dividend of HK$0.11 per share. Full Article
Esprit updates on director
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK>:Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited.Hamilton, formerly a director of CITIC, was also a subject of sfc investigation related to affairs of CITIC.Hamilton informed co that SFC has issued a letter confirming that he is no longer a person under investigation in relation to investigation. Full Article
Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>::Completion of acquiring a controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses.Acquisition of controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses was completed on 31 July 2017. Full Article
CITIC Ltd's unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds
July 21 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds.Corporate bonds will be issued with an amount not exceeding rmb50 billion. Full Article
CITIC announces lapse of CITIC Telecom's acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks
July 5 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Refers to announcement of CITIC & CITIC Telecom International dated 24 August 2015 in relation to CITIC Telecom's proposed acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks.As conditions precedent to acquisition have not been fulfilled, acquisition arrangement & share subscription agreement lapsed.With lapse of deal, CITIC Telecom Group will review its collaboration with CITIC Network including provision of financial support.Lapse of acquisition and share subscription does not have any material adverse impact to CITIC Telecom Group and CITIC Limited as a whole. Full Article
Citic Ltd says Citic Offshore Helicopter discussing acquisition of 100% equity interest in Citic Medical & Health Group
June 30 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Citic Offshore Helicopter is discussing with Citic Group on acquisition of 100% equity interest of Citic Medical & Health Group. Full Article
Sunsuria says unit signed milestone partnership with Citicc International Investment
June 28 (Reuters) - Sunsuria Bhd
CITIC Ltd updates on arrangements for AGM
June 12 (Reuters) - CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>:anticipates that weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for holding AGM..AGM will proceed as arranged in case tropical cyclone warning numbered 8 or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted at time of scheduled AGM. Full Article
Citic proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM
May 26 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM.Unit submitted application to China Securities Regulatory Commission for listing of shares on Growth Enterprise Market of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Full Article
Citic Envirotech secured a build-transfer project in Feng Hua District, Ningbo City
May 18 (Reuters) - Citic Envirotech ltd
CORRECTED-Citic warns legal battles threaten Australian iron ore mine's future
SYDNEY, Aug 30 Chinese conglomerate Citic has warned it may suspend operations at its Sino Iron mine in Western Australia if it can't resolve legal disputes with Australia's Mineralogy over royalty payments and land access.