Citic posts HY profit attributable of HK$32,261 million

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK> -:HY profit attributable HK$32,261 million versus HK$20,182 million.HY net interest income HK$56,758 million versus HK$64,318 million.Declared an interim dividend of HK$0.11 per share.

Esprit updates on director

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK>:Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited.Hamilton, formerly a director of CITIC, was also a subject of sfc investigation related to affairs of CITIC.Hamilton informed co that SFC has issued a letter confirming that he is no longer a person under investigation in relation to investigation.

Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>::Completion of acquiring a controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses.Acquisition of controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses was completed on 31 July 2017.

CITIC Ltd's unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds

July 21 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds.Corporate bonds will be issued with an amount not exceeding rmb50 billion.

CITIC announces lapse of CITIC Telecom's acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks

July 5 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Refers to announcement of CITIC & CITIC Telecom International dated 24 August 2015 in relation to CITIC Telecom's proposed acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks.As conditions precedent to acquisition have not been fulfilled, acquisition arrangement & share subscription agreement lapsed.With lapse of deal, CITIC Telecom Group will review its collaboration with CITIC Network including provision of financial support.Lapse of acquisition and share subscription does not have any material adverse impact to CITIC Telecom Group and CITIC Limited as a whole.

Citic Ltd says ‍Citic Offshore Helicopter discussing acquisition of 100% equity interest in Citic Medical & Health Group​

June 30 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:‍Citic Offshore Helicopter is discussing with Citic Group on acquisition of 100% equity interest of Citic Medical & Health Group​.

Sunsuria says unit signed milestone partnership with Citicc International Investment

June 28 (Reuters) - Sunsuria Bhd ::Sunsuria Builders inked milestone partnership with China’S Citicc International Investment.Under the agreement, CITIC will hold a 51 pct stake in the JV co with SBSB Holding the remaining 49 pct‍​.The two companies will form a jointventure company in a partnership arrangement‍​.Sunsuria to be CITIC Construction’S sole partner for all construction works in Malaysia.

CITIC Ltd updates on arrangements for AGM

June 12 (Reuters) - CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>:anticipates that weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for holding AGM..‍AGM will proceed as arranged in case tropical cyclone warning numbered 8 or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted at time of scheduled AGM​.

Citic proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM

May 26 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>:Proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM.Unit submitted application to China Securities Regulatory Commission for listing of shares on Growth Enterprise Market of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Citic Envirotech secured a build-transfer project in Feng Hua District, Ningbo City

May 18 (Reuters) - Citic Envirotech ltd -:Secured a build-transfer project in feng hua district, ningbo city, worth rmb 3 billion.Project involves investment, design, construction, procurement, commissioning to restore rivers and its surrounding environment.Project will be undertaken by a project company ("joint venture").Company's proportionate total investment in joint venture will be approximately S$366 million.