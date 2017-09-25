Edition:
WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.70HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
Volume
4,328,246
Avg. Vol
39,997,956
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom​
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 07:13pm EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Smithfield entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which smithfield agreed to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Elit and Vericom​.  Full Article

Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to set up commercial factoring unit in Chongqing
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 05:13am EDT 

Aug 15(Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Chongqing, with registered capital of 100 million yuan.  Full Article

WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:02am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> ::HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million.HY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $10,658 million versus $10,453 million a year-ago.Operating landscape, affected by economic growth, consumers' preference, industry cycle and epidemics, to continue to impact businesses.Resolved to recommend payment of an interim dividend of hk$0.05 per share.  Full Article

WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:57am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe.Expects to increase its slaughter capacity and realize improved operating efficiencies in Poland.Acquisition should lower Smithfield's overall cost structure in Poland.Expects to reduce live hog transportation costs because slaughterhouse in Kutno is located in center of Poland's highest hog producing region.Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, Royal Chicken.  Full Article

Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 10:29pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11.  Full Article

WH Group posts qtrly operating profit was US$418 million, an increase of 2.2 pct
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 07:31am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Qtrly operating profit was us$418 million, an increase of 2.2%.Qtrly turnover of the group was us$5,319 million, up 3.2% as compared to the three months ended march 31, 2016.  Full Article

WH Group says FY operating profit rose 15 pct
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 04:45am EDT 

WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> : FY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $ 21,534 million versus $21,209 million a year ago . final dividend of hk$0.21 per share in respect of year ended december 31, 2016 has been proposed .FY operating profit was us$1,788 million, an increase of 14.8% over last year.  Full Article

Wh Group says jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% to rmb38.36 billion
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 07:17am EDT 

Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK> : Jan-sept net profit increased by 5.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb4.38 billion. .Jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb38.36 billion (fixes typo).  Full Article

WH Group says vendors enter placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co.<0288.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 07:01pm EDT 

WH Group Ltd <0288.HK>: On 24 August 2016 the vendors entered into the placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & co. international . Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$2.278 billion . CDH Shine II has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Heroic Zone for consideration of HK$1.737 billion .  Full Article

WH Group Ltd News

Fitch Affirms WH Group at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based pork processor WH Group Limited's (WH Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. WH Group's ratings are supported by the company's leading market position in both China and the U.S., stable and growing demand for pork and pork products, as well as the geographical diversifi

Earnings vs. Estimates

