Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Smithfield entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which smithfield agreed to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Elit and Vericom​.

Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to set up commercial factoring unit in Chongqing

Aug 15(Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Chongqing, with registered capital of 100 million yuan.

WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> ::HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million.HY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $10,658 million versus $10,453 million a year-ago.Operating landscape, affected by economic growth, consumers' preference, industry cycle and epidemics, to continue to impact businesses.Resolved to recommend payment of an interim dividend of hk$0.05 per share.

WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe.Expects to increase its slaughter capacity and realize improved operating efficiencies in Poland.Acquisition should lower Smithfield's overall cost structure in Poland.Expects to reduce live hog transportation costs because slaughterhouse in Kutno is located in center of Poland's highest hog producing region.Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, Royal Chicken.

Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11

May 4 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11.

WH Group posts qtrly operating profit was US$418 million, an increase of 2.2 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Qtrly operating profit was us$418 million, an increase of 2.2%.Qtrly turnover of the group was us$5,319 million, up 3.2% as compared to the three months ended march 31, 2016.

WH Group says FY operating profit rose 15 pct

WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> : FY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $ 21,534 million versus $21,209 million a year ago . final dividend of hk$0.21 per share in respect of year ended december 31, 2016 has been proposed .FY operating profit was us$1,788 million, an increase of 14.8% over last year.

Wh Group says jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% to rmb38.36 billion

Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK> : Jan-sept net profit increased by 5.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb4.38 billion. .Jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb38.36 billion (fixes typo).

WH Group says vendors enter placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co.<0288.HK>

WH Group Ltd <0288.HK>: On 24 August 2016 the vendors entered into the placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & co. international . Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$2.278 billion . CDH Shine II has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Heroic Zone for consideration of HK$1.737 billion .