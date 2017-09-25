WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Smithfield entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which smithfield agreed to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Elit and Vericom. Full Article
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to set up commercial factoring unit in Chongqing
Aug 15(Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Chongqing, with registered capital of 100 million yuan. Full Article
WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln
Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> ::HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million.HY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $10,658 million versus $10,453 million a year-ago.Operating landscape, affected by economic growth, consumers' preference, industry cycle and epidemics, to continue to impact businesses.Resolved to recommend payment of an interim dividend of hk$0.05 per share. Full Article
WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe.Expects to increase its slaughter capacity and realize improved operating efficiencies in Poland.Acquisition should lower Smithfield's overall cost structure in Poland.Expects to reduce live hog transportation costs because slaughterhouse in Kutno is located in center of Poland's highest hog producing region.Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, Royal Chicken. Full Article
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 4 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd <000895.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11. Full Article
WH Group posts qtrly operating profit was US$418 million, an increase of 2.2 pct
April 27 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK>:Qtrly operating profit was us$418 million, an increase of 2.2%.Qtrly turnover of the group was us$5,319 million, up 3.2% as compared to the three months ended march 31, 2016. Full Article
WH Group says FY operating profit rose 15 pct
WH Group Ltd <0288.HK> : FY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $ 21,534 million versus $21,209 million a year ago . final dividend of hk$0.21 per share in respect of year ended december 31, 2016 has been proposed .FY operating profit was us$1,788 million, an increase of 14.8% over last year. Full Article
Wh Group says jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% to rmb38.36 billion
Wh Group Ltd <0288.HK> : Jan-sept net profit increased by 5.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb4.38 billion. .Jan to sept turnover increased by 19.12% from comparable period of 2015 to rmb38.36 billion (fixes typo). Full Article
WH Group says vendors enter placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co.<0288.HK>
WH Group Ltd <0288.HK>: On 24 August 2016 the vendors entered into the placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & co. international . Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$2.278 billion . CDH Shine II has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Heroic Zone for consideration of HK$1.737 billion . Full Article
Fitch Affirms WH Group at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based pork processor WH Group Limited's (WH Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. WH Group's ratings are supported by the company's leading market position in both China and the U.S., stable and growing demand for pork and pork products, as well as the geographical diversifi