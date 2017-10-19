Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cathay Pacific Airways says RPK total ‍for Sept. was 9.87 bln, down 0.4‍ pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>::For Sept passenger load factor dropped 2.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent​.Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.6 million passengers in Sept, down 1.2 percent​.For Sept., RPK total 9.87 billion, down 0.4‍ percent.

Cathay Pacific Airways announces August traffic figures​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:‍August passenger load factor dropped 0.5 percentage points to 86.3%​.‍August cargo and mail load factor rose by 2.2 percentage points to 65.5%​.In August cathay pacific and cathay dragon carried a total of 3.1 million passengers, up 3.5%.

Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>::Purchase Of 32 Airbus A321-200NEO Aircraft .CPAS and Airbus S.A.S. Entered into purchase agreement.Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million.Cpas has agreed to purchase airbus aircraft from airbus s.a.s..Swire Pacific and Air China have approved transaction​.Company is expecting to take delivery of Airbus aircraft from 2020 to 2023.

Cathay Pacific Airways entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Airbus S.A.S​

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Airbus S.A.S​‍.Memorandum of understanding in relation to acquisition of 32 Airbus A321- 200neo aircraft from Airbus S.A.S​.Airbus aircraft are intended to be operated mainly by Cathay Dragon.Price of the Airbus aircraft in aggregate is about us$4,064 million.

Cathay Pacific Airways posts HY net loss of HK$ 2.05 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:HY net loss HK$ 2,051 million versus profit of HK$353 million a year ago.HY revenue HK$ 45,858 million versus HK$ 45,683 million.Do not expect operating environment in second half of 2017 to improve materially.Outlook for cargo operations in second half of 2017 is good.Passenger business will continue to be affected by strong competition from other airlines.Expect robust demand and growth in cargo capacity, yield and load factor in the second half of this year.Directors decided not to declare a first interim dividend for year ending 31st december 2017.

Cathay Pacific, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial collaborate to explore enhancements in travel services

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:Cathay Pacific, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial collaborate to explore enhancements in travel services.Alibaba Group Holding - Alipay, an online and mobile payment platform Ant Financial, will work with Cathay Pacific to explore payment service options.

Cathay Pacific Airways reports June traffic figures

July 18 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways <0293.HK>:For June, combined passenger load factor dropped 0.4 percentage points to 85.1%.For June, combined capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (asks), increased by 1.6%.‍cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.8 million passengers for June 2017, down 2.1 percent​."Our airlines' performance in first half of 2017 continued to be disappointing".In June cargo and mail load factor rose by 4.0 percentage points to 68.3% for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon."Looking ahead, airfreight market remain strong and this should continue through to start of traditional high demand season in September".

Cathay Pacific enters non-binding MoU​ with DHL Group

July 7 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>::‍Cathay Pacific and DHL entered into non-binding MoU​.‍Cathay Pacific Group to purchase AHK minority interest from DHL Group​.‍AHK and DHL will enter into sale and leaseback transaction in respect of freighter assets​.AHK and DHL will enter into block space agreement.Under old block space agreement, AHK sells space to DHL on an agreed network of overnight freight routes.

Honeywell's says co, Cathay Pacific sign contract to deploy Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering

June 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc :Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific.Honeywell - co, cathay pacific signed contract to deploy honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering across their fleet of airbus a330 aircraft.Honeywell - cathay pacific is also considering to extend godirect connected maintenance program to airline's fleet of boeing b777s.

Cathay Pacific Airways announces Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's combined May traffic figures

June 15 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.8 million passengers in May - a decrease of 0.5% compared to May 2016.Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's May passenger load factor grew by 0.2 percentage points to 84.2%.For May Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKS), increased by 1.5%.