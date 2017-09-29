China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glencore is said to mull bid for Chevron's South Africa assets - Bloomberg

Sept 29 (Reuters) - :Glencore is said to mull bid for Chevron's South Africa assets - Bloomberg, citing sources.

China Petroleum & Chemical's Chairman Wang Yupu resigns due to change in job role

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK>:Says Chairman Wang Yupu resigns due to change in job role.

China Petroleum & Chemical says 2017 H1 A share dividend payment date on Sept. 20

Sept 13(Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2017 H1, to shareholders of A shares recorded on Sept. 19.Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 20 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 20.

China Petroleum & Chemical's vice president resigns due to change in job role

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK>:Says vice president Jiang Zhenghong resigns due to change in job role.

Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg

Aug 30 (Reuters) - :Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Fitch says China national oil firms to continue deleveraging in 2H17

Aug 29 (Reuters) - :Fitch - China national oil firms to continue deleveraging in 2H17.Fitch - believes expected decline in refining profits for Chinese national oil companies will not negate growth in oil production, continued low capex.Fitch on China national oil firms- exploration and production earnings will continue to improve in 2H17.Fitch on China national oil firms- expect NOC's to continue to boost gas production, in support of government's strategy to increase gas usage in country.Fitch - higher dividends do not negatively impact the companies' credit profiles, as the nocs' financial and liquidity profiles are strong.Fitch on China national oil firms- believe decline in companies' output will only be stemmed in 2018 at earliest.

Sinopec announces H1 operational statistics

July 20 (Reuters) - China Petroleum And Chemical Corp <0368.HK>, <600028.SS>:Says H1 oil and gas production 221.4 mmboe versus 219.0 mmboe year ago.Says H1 crude oil production 146.0 mmbbls, down 5.3 percent y/y.Says H1 natural gas production 452.12 million bcf versus 388.69 million bcf.Says H1 refinery throughput production 117.8 million tonnes versus 115.9 million tonnes.

China Petroleum & Chemical to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19

July 12 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 19.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13

July 6 (Reuters) - Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13 .