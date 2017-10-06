Edition:
United States

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)

0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

219.80HKD
10:00pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
HK$220.20
Open
HK$221.40
Day's High
HK$221.40
Day's Low
HK$218.40
Volume
1,004,871
Avg. Vol
6,580,209
52-wk High
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HKEx to commence listing cancellation procedures of Qunxing Paper Holdings
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 05:14am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange :Says is minded to exercise its power to cancel the listing of the shares of Qunxing Paper Holdings Company Limited <<<3868.HK>>> under the listing rules.Says it requires Qunxing Paper must have remedied those matters which have rendered it unsuitable for listing by Nov 6.Says it may proceed with cancelling Qunxing Paper's listing if the company fail to do so.  Full Article

Hong Kong stock exchange places Fujian Nuoqi into the third delisting stage
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 04:55am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:Says it places Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd <<<1353.HK>>> into the third delisting stage with effect from Sept 27.Says Fujian Nuoqi’s listing will be cancelled if no viable resumption proposal is received by March 26, 2018.  Full Article

Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing appoints John Killian as Group CFO
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 07:22am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:John Killian is appointed group chief financial officer to succeed Paul Kennedy effective 13 Dec 2017.  Full Article

Easyknit International updates on ‍disposal of securities of HKEX
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 05:03am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easyknit International Holdings Ltd <1218.HK>::Announces ‍disposal of securities of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited​.‍Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$91.2 million.As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$4.2 million.Disposed on-market disposal of total 430,000 HKEX shares during 7 Sept to 12 Sept at average price of HK$212.10 per HKEX share.  Full Article

HKEx updates on unclaimed interim dividend for 2011
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 04:45am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Unclaimed interim dividend for 2011 will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX on 6 October 2017.  Full Article

HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:31am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:Says it plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements.Says enhancements to be introduced in three phases, starting with extension of after-hours trading of index futures to 1 am from 11:45 pm local time.Says second and third phases include inclusion of index option contracts and extension of after-hours trading to 3 am local time respectively.Says changes subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.  Full Article

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says HY net profit rose 17 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 12:18am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:HY average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME 597,542 lots versus 635,111 lots a year ago.HY revenue and other income HK$6,203 mln vs HK$5,630 mln a year ago.HY net profit HK$3,493 mln vs HK$2,985 mln a year ago.interim dividend per share HK$2.55.  Full Article

HKEx establishes JV company for Bond Connect
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 07:02am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Establishes of a joint venture company for Bond Connect .Proposed initial equity capital of BCCL is up to HK$50 million, of which HKEx's contribution will be up to HK$20 million.Established a JV in Hong Kong Bond Connect Co Ltd with China Foreign Exchange Trade System and China Foreign Exchange Trade System Information Technology ‍​.  Full Article

HKEx forfeits ‍unclaimed final dividend for 2010
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:45am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx.  Full Article

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says qtrly net profit rose 20 pct
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 12:15am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago.Q1 net profit hk$ 1,716 million versus hk$1,432 million a year ago.q1 revenue and other income hk$ 3,048 million versus hk$2,751 million a year ago.implementation of orion trading platform - securities market platform remains on track.  Full Article

