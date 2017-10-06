Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HKEx to commence listing cancellation procedures of Qunxing Paper Holdings

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange :Says is minded to exercise its power to cancel the listing of the shares of Qunxing Paper Holdings Company Limited <<<3868.HK>>> under the listing rules.Says it requires Qunxing Paper must have remedied those matters which have rendered it unsuitable for listing by Nov 6.Says it may proceed with cancelling Qunxing Paper's listing if the company fail to do so.

Hong Kong stock exchange places Fujian Nuoqi into the third delisting stage

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:Says it places Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd <<<1353.HK>>> into the third delisting stage with effect from Sept 27.Says Fujian Nuoqi’s listing will be cancelled if no viable resumption proposal is received by March 26, 2018.

Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing appoints John Killian as Group CFO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:John Killian is appointed group chief financial officer to succeed Paul Kennedy effective 13 Dec 2017.

Easyknit International updates on ‍disposal of securities of HKEX

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easyknit International Holdings Ltd <1218.HK>::Announces ‍disposal of securities of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited​.‍Gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately HK$91.2 million.As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$4.2 million.Disposed on-market disposal of total 430,000 HKEX shares during 7 Sept to 12 Sept at average price of HK$212.10 per HKEX share.

HKEx updates on unclaimed interim dividend for 2011

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Unclaimed interim dividend for 2011 will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX on 6 October 2017.

HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:Says it plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements.Says enhancements to be introduced in three phases, starting with extension of after-hours trading of index futures to 1 am from 11:45 pm local time.Says second and third phases include inclusion of index option contracts and extension of after-hours trading to 3 am local time respectively.Says changes subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says HY net profit rose 17 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:HY average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME 597,542 lots versus 635,111 lots a year ago.HY revenue and other income HK$6,203 mln vs HK$5,630 mln a year ago.HY net profit HK$3,493 mln vs HK$2,985 mln a year ago.interim dividend per share HK$2.55.

HKEx establishes JV company for Bond Connect

June 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Establishes of a joint venture company for Bond Connect .Proposed initial equity capital of BCCL is up to HK$50 million, of which HKEx's contribution will be up to HK$20 million.Established a JV in Hong Kong Bond Connect Co Ltd with China Foreign Exchange Trade System and China Foreign Exchange Trade System Information Technology ‍​.

HKEx forfeits ‍unclaimed final dividend for 2010

May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>::Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says qtrly net profit rose 20 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd <0388.HK>:qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago.Q1 net profit hk$ 1,716 million versus hk$1,432 million a year ago.q1 revenue and other income hk$ 3,048 million versus hk$2,751 million a year ago.implementation of orion trading platform - securities market platform remains on track.