China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Overseas Land & Investment says units to sell target for RMB190 mln
Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK> ::Unit to purchase entire equity interests of a property management business for RMB190.0 million.Potential gain on disposal is estimated to be about RMB136.7 million. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of HK$7.83 bln
Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:Qtrly group operating profit HK$7.83 billion.Revenue of group for Q3 of 2017 was HK$21.21 billion.It is expected that China property market will continue to achieve mild growth. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:9-mnth contracted property sales HK$183.644 bln. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment contracted property sales in Aug HK$18.769 bln
Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::For August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$18.769 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment posts HY profit attributable up 25.2% to HK$21.65 bln
Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:HY profit attributable increased by 25.2% to HK$21.65 billion.HY revenue increased by 3.5% to HK$87.20 billion.Interim dividend of HK35 cents per share was declared.Expected that property market in Hong Kong and Macau will continue to operate steadily at a high level.Group has decided to revise upward 2017 contracted sales target by 10%. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment announces land premium payable for July
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For July 2017, co acquired 9 land parcels and land premium payable by group amounted to approximately RMB6,364.22 million. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment's July contracted property sales amounted to HK$16.873 bln
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For July 2017, contracted property sales of co amounted to approximately HK$16.873 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment says CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement
June 21 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::Announces establishment of project company for development of land in Zhengzhou.Unit CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement.Project company will be owned as to 65 pct by co property and as to 35 pct by CCFC.CO Property and CCFC agreed to establish project co for carrying out property development project at land in Zhengzhou, China.CCFC refers to China Construction Fangcheng Investment & Development Co., Ltd. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment says for May, contracted property sales amounted to about hk$20.526 bln
June 6 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For May, contracted property sales Of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd amounted to approximately hk$20.526 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd posts May land premium payable by group
June 6 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::In May land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisitions amounted to about RMB9,441.51 million. Full Article
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd posts qtrly group operating profit of HK$7.83 bln
