China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)

0688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.35HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$25.65
Open
HK$25.70
Day's High
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$25.20
Volume
1,921,262
Avg. Vol
22,964,305
52-wk High
HK$29.45
52-wk Low
HK$20.15

China Overseas Land & Investment says units ‍to sell target for RMB190 mln​
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 07:45am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK> ::Unit ‍to purchase entire equity interests of a property management business for RMB190.0 million​.‍Potential gain on disposal is estimated to be about RMB136.7 million​.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of ‍HK$7.83​ bln
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 12:13am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:Qtrly group operating profit ‍HK$7.83​ billion.Revenue of group for Q3 of 2017 was HK$21.21 billion​.‍It is expected that China property market will continue to achieve mild growth​.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 04:40am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:9-mnth contracted property sales HK$183.644 bln.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment contracted property sales in Aug HK$18.769 bln
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 04:52am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::For August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to approximately HK$18.769 billion.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment posts HY profit attributable up 25.2% to HK$21.65 bln
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 12:10am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:HY profit attributable increased by 25.2% to HK$21.65 billion.HY revenue increased by 3.5% to HK$87.20 billion.Interim dividend of HK35 cents per share was declared.Expected that property market in Hong Kong and Macau will continue to operate steadily at a high level.Group has decided to revise upward 2017 contracted sales target by 10%.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment announces land premium payable for July
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:04am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For July 2017, co acquired 9 land parcels and land premium payable by group amounted to approximately RMB6,364.22 million.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment's July contracted property sales amounted to HK$16.873 bln
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:54am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For July 2017, contracted property sales of co amounted to approximately HK$16.873 billion.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment says CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 07:23am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::Announces establishment of project company for development of land in Zhengzhou.Unit CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement.Project company will be owned as to 65 pct by co property and as to 35 pct by CCFC.CO Property and CCFC agreed to establish project co for carrying out property development project at land in Zhengzhou, China.CCFC refers to China Construction Fangcheng Investment & Development Co., Ltd.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment says for May, contracted property sales amounted to about hk$20.526 bln
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 05:55am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>:For May, contracted property sales Of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd amounted to approximately hk$20.526 billion.  Full Article

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd posts May land premium payable by group
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 05:53am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd <0688.HK>::In May land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisitions amounted to about RMB9,441.51 million.  Full Article

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of ‍HK$7.83​ bln

* ‍It is expected that China property market will continue to achieve mild growth​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gw0mRs) Further company coverage:

