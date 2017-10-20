Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round
Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent. Full Article
Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population. Full Article
Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing. Full Article
Tencent updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held. Full Article
China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ
Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
China International Capital Corp announces strategic cooperation with Tencent
Sept 20 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd <3908.HK>:Co and unit of Tencent Holdings, entered into subscription agreement.company and Tencent Computer entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement.Subscriber to subscribe for, 207.5 mln new H shares at subscription price of HK$13.80 per subscription share.Aggregate consideration for subscription shares is approximately HK$2,864.01 million. Full Article
Seagate, Tencent establish strategic partner relationship
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc
Advance Data Services, owned by Tencent chairman, trims stake in Tencent Holdings - HKEx filing
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Advance Data Services, company owned by Tencent Chairman Pony Ma, sold a combined 2 million shares in Tencent Holdings <<<0700.HK>>> at average prices between HK$321.64-HK$323.521 during Sept 5-7 - HKEx filing.Advance Data Services owns 8.69 pct stake in Tencent Holdings after the transactions from 8.71 percent previously - HKEx filing. Full Article
Tencent Music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 bln valuation - Bloomberg
Sept 1 (Reuters) - :Tencent music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 billion valuation - Bloomberg citing sources. Full Article
Tencent Holdings says qtrly net profit RMB 18.23 bln
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Qtrly net profit rmb 18,231 million versus rmb 10,737 million a year ago.Q2 revenues rmb 56,606 million versus rmb 35,691 million a year ago.Board did not declare any interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017 and 2016.As at 30 june 2017, combined mau of weixin and wechat was 962.8 million versus 805.7 million a year ago.Expect pc client game revenue growth rates to decelerate in future periods.For the quarter, smart phone games grew by 54% year-on-year to approximately rmb14.8 billion in revenue.Expect investment in new initiatives such as payment, cloud services and ai to increase. Full Article
REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course
Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.