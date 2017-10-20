Edition:
Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

349.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$349.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
19,523,746
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 12:23am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent‍​.  Full Article

Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 08:00am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​.  Full Article

Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 06:21am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 10:04am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held​.  Full Article

China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ‍​‍​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 06:02pm EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ‍​‍​.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ‍​‍​, citing sources.  Full Article

China International Capital Corp announces strategic cooperation with Tencent
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 08:46am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd <3908.HK>:Co and unit of Tencent Holdings, entered into subscription agreement.company and Tencent Computer entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement.Subscriber to subscribe for, 207.5 mln new H shares at subscription price of HK$13.80 per subscription share.Aggregate consideration for subscription shares is approximately HK$2,864.01 million.  Full Article

Seagate, Tencent establish strategic partner relationship
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 04:00am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc - :Seagate and Tencent establish strategic partner relationship and commence all-round cooperation.Seagate Technology - Tencent will regard co as key supplier of storage solutions, Co will treat Tencent as strategic partner.Seagate Technology - Signed a strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in field of information technology.  Full Article

Advance Data Services, owned by Tencent chairman, trims stake in Tencent Holdings - HKEx filing
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 09:55am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Advance Data Services, company owned by Tencent Chairman Pony Ma, sold a combined 2 million shares in Tencent Holdings <<<0700.HK>>> at average prices between HK$321.64-HK$323.521 during Sept 5-7 - HKEx filing.Advance Data Services owns 8.69 pct stake in Tencent Holdings after the transactions from 8.71 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

Tencent Music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 bln valuation - Bloomberg
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 01:52am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - :Tencent music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 billion valuation - Bloomberg citing sources.  Full Article

Tencent Holdings says qtrly net profit RMB 18.23 bln
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 05:25am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Qtrly net profit rmb 18,231 million versus rmb 10,737 million a year ago.Q2 revenues rmb 56,606 million versus rmb 35,691 million a year ago.Board did not declare any interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017 and 2016.As at 30 june 2017, combined mau of weixin and wechat was 962.8 million versus 805.7 million a year ago.Expect pc client game revenue growth rates to decelerate in future periods.For the quarter, smart phone games grew by 54% year-on-year to approximately rmb14.8 billion in revenue.Expect investment in new initiatives such as payment, cloud services and ai to increase.  Full Article

REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

