GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent‍​.

Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​.

Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held​.

China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ‍​‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ‍​‍​.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ‍​‍​, citing sources.

China International Capital Corp announces strategic cooperation with Tencent

Sept 20 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd <3908.HK>:Co and unit of Tencent Holdings, entered into subscription agreement.company and Tencent Computer entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement.Subscriber to subscribe for, 207.5 mln new H shares at subscription price of HK$13.80 per subscription share.Aggregate consideration for subscription shares is approximately HK$2,864.01 million.

Seagate, Tencent establish strategic partner relationship

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc - :Seagate and Tencent establish strategic partner relationship and commence all-round cooperation.Seagate Technology - Tencent will regard co as key supplier of storage solutions, Co will treat Tencent as strategic partner.Seagate Technology - Signed a strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in field of information technology.

Advance Data Services, owned by Tencent chairman, trims stake in Tencent Holdings - HKEx filing

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Advance Data Services, company owned by Tencent Chairman Pony Ma, sold a combined 2 million shares in Tencent Holdings <<<0700.HK>>> at average prices between HK$321.64-HK$323.521 during Sept 5-7 - HKEx filing.Advance Data Services owns 8.69 pct stake in Tencent Holdings after the transactions from 8.71 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Tencent Music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 bln valuation - Bloomberg

Sept 1 (Reuters) - :Tencent music seeks pre-IPO funds at $10 billion valuation - Bloomberg citing sources.

Tencent Holdings says qtrly net profit RMB 18.23 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Qtrly net profit rmb 18,231 million versus rmb 10,737 million a year ago.Q2 revenues rmb 56,606 million versus rmb 35,691 million a year ago.Board did not declare any interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017 and 2016.As at 30 june 2017, combined mau of weixin and wechat was 962.8 million versus 805.7 million a year ago.Expect pc client game revenue growth rates to decelerate in future periods.For the quarter, smart phone games grew by 54% year-on-year to approximately rmb14.8 billion in revenue.Expect investment in new initiatives such as payment, cloud services and ai to increase.