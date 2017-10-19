Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Unicom Hong Kong says 9-MNTH ‍overall service revenue expected about RMB187.9 bln, up 4.1 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:9-Mnth ‍overall service revenue expected to be about RMB187.9 billion, up by about 4.1 percent year-on-year.‍9-month mobile service revenue is expected to be about RMB 117.0 billion, up 6.7 percent ​.9-MNTH profit attributable expected to be approximately RMB 4.1 billion​.‍"Expects that its financial performance will face increasing pressure in Q4 of this year"​.

China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>::September ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 million for mobile business ​.Sept ‍net addition of mobile billing subscribers for mobile business 3.823 million​.Sept. ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 77.406 million​.Sept. Aggregate number of local access subscribers 61.760 million​.Sept net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.417 million​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:Controlling shareholder states application for non-public issuance of Unicom A share been approved by CSRC​.

China Unicom Hong Kong announces operational statistics for August

Sept 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:For Aug, aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 273.043 million.For Aug, net addition of mobile billing subscribers 2.326 million.Aug aggregate number of 4G subscribers 152.721 million.For august, ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.989 million​.For Aug net addition of 4G subscribers 7.492 million.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:Update on mixed ownership reform plan.State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of State Council of PRC issued its approval letter on 13 Sept.Authorities approved transfer of 1.90 billion shares held by Unicom in Unicom A Share Co to China Structural Reform Fund Corp.PRC authorities alo approved in principle non-public issuance of not more than 9.04 billion shares by Unicom A Share Co.Non-Public issuance of shares by Unicom A Share Company is still subject to approval.

KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom

Aug 29 (Reuters) - KPN ::ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM <<<0762.HK>>>.

China Unicom Hong Kong enters share subscription agreement with controlling shareholder Unicom Bvi

Aug 22 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:Company and Unicom Bvi, a controlling shareholder of company, entered into share subscription agreement.Unicom Bvi agreed to subscribe for maximum of 6.65 billion subscription shares at price of hk$13.24 per subscription share.Maximum subscription shares represent about 27.77% of total issued shares of co as at date of announcement.Maximum net proceeds of proposed subscription will be about HK$88,056.81 million.Intends to use proceeds from subscription of about HK$46,777.96 million for upgrading 4g network capabilities of co.

China Unicom Hong Kong says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of co RMB 2.42 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>::Company's service revenue for HY reached RMB124.11 billion, up by 3.2 pct year-on-year.HY revenue RMB138.16 billion versus RMB 140.26 billion.HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 68.9 pct year-on-year to RMB2.42 billion.Expects that its financial performance will face increasing pressure in second half of year.Market competition is expected to intensify cyclically in second half of year.Company will cease to charge mobile domestic long-distance and roaming fees from 1 September 2017.Believes it has ability to raise funds from short, medium and long-term perspectives and maintain reasonable financing costs.Has sufficient funds to meet its working capital requirements and debt obligations.A share company, intermediate holding company, is currently contemplating a mixed- ownership reform plan.A share company expects to raise funds by way of a combination of non-public offering to certain investors and other methods."Net proceeds raised by A share company from issuance referred to above is expected to be injected into our group".Has not entered into any agreement in connection with any proposed subscription of shares of company by a share company.

China Unicom Hong Kong posts operational statistics for July

Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:July aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 270.717 million.July net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.269 million.July aggregate number of 4G subscribers 145.229 million.July aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.979 million.July net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.058 million.July aggregate number of local access subscribers 62.972 million.

China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:Updates on HY guidance.Profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for 1H2017 is expected to be about RMB 2.4 billion, up by about 68.9 pct yoy.HY EBITDA is expected to be approximately RMB 43.6 billion, up by about 5.5 pct year-on-year.Group's total revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 138.2 billion, down by about 1.5 pct year-on-year.Service revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 124.1 billion, up by about 3.2 pct year-on-year.Mobile service revenue is expected to be approximately RMB 76.8 billion, up by about 5.2 pct year-on-year.Broadband access revenue is expected to decline year-on-year, resulting in a flat fixed-line service revenue of approximately RMB 46.6 billion.Total operating cost is expected to be approximately RMB 133.5 billion for first half of 2017, down by about 2.5 pct year-on-year.Expects that group's financial performance in second half will face increasing pressure.