Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)

0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.00HKD
9:56pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$66.40
Open
HK$66.00
Day's High
HK$66.20
Day's Low
HK$65.80
Volume
528,762
Avg. Vol
3,935,798
52-wk High
HK$66.45
52-wk Low
HK$48.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 12:05am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Link Real Estate Investment Trust <0823.HK>:Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents.FY revenue and net property income increased by 5.9 pct and 7.4 pct year-on- year to HK$9.26 billion and HK$6.99 billion, respectively.  Full Article

Link REIT says to dispose certain properties for HK$3.64 bln
Friday, 16 Dec 2016 05:40am EST 

Link Real Estate Investment Trust <0823.HK> : Disposal Of Properties <0823.HK> . link (through vendor) entered into accepted tender documents for disposal of properties. . Aggregate consideration of hk$3.64 billion for disposal . Net proceeds from disposals of approximately hk$3.59 billion .manager does not expect disposals to have any material impact on financial position of link.  Full Article

Link Real Estate Investment Trust posts FY operating profit HK$17.41 bln<0823.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 12:03am EDT 

Link Real Estate Investment Trust <0823.HK>: Says FY revenue increased by 13.2% year-on- year to HK$8.74 Bln . says FY net property income increased by 14.9% year-on- year to HK$6.51 billion . FY operating profit HK$17.41 bln vs HK$27.93 bln . Distribution per unit for the year increased by 12.8% to HK206.18 cents .  Full Article

Link Real Estate Investment Trust says Nicholas Charles Allen will succeed as new chairman
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 05:35am EST 

Link Real Estate Investment Trust:Says Nicholas Charles Allen will succeed as the new chairman of the board.Nicholas Robert Sallnow-Smith current chairman, will complete his nine-year term of service and retire effective April 1, 2016.  Full Article

