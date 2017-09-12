Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Resources Power says net generation of subsidiary power plants in August rose 7 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>::Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in August 2017 increased by 7.0 pct to 15.4 mln MWh.Total coal production in August 2017 increased by 11.7 pct to 1.330 mln tonnes.

China Resources Power Holdings posts HY profit of HK$ 1.85 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>:HY net profit HK$ 1.85 billion versus HK$5.34 billion.HY turnover HK$34.09 billion versus HK$30.97 billion.Interim dividend of 12.50 cents per share.Growth of electricity demand is expected to be slightly higher than 4 pct in second half of this year.Electricity demand growth for full-year is expected to be 5%, similar to last year.Market prices of thermal coal are expected to decline and remain stable in second half of 2017.Generation capacity of wind power & photovoltaic projects that group is expected to commission in 2017 is about 1,200 MW.It is expected that capital expenditure for whole year will be approximately HK$13.5 billion.Company intends to maintain a stable dividend per share for three financial years of FY2016, FY2017 & FY2018.Group plans to complete low emission transformation on additional 2 coal-fired generation units in HY.

China Resources Power says July total net generation of subsidiary power plants up 13.8 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>::Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in July 2017 increased by 13.8% to 15.5 million MWH.

China Resources Power Holdings Co issues profit warning

July 26 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>:Profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 may decrease by 60% to 70%.Expected result due to increase in fuel costs, mainly coal costs during period..

China Resources Power announces June operating figures

July 11 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>:Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in june 2017 increased by 18.0% to 14,172,493mwh.‍total coal production in june 2017 decreased by 18.0% to 1.063 million tonnes​.June grand total net generation of group 16.8 million mwh, up 17.5 percent.

China Resources Power says CRP investment has issued notice to Yunfu Tiancheng to terminate jv deal

July 7 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings <0836.HK>-:Termination Of Joint Venture Agreement .Has been informed that business licence of Yunfu Tiancheng has been revoked by relevant government authorities in prc​.Joint venture has not yet been established since signing of jv agreement.As Yunfu Tiancheng is incapable of fulfilling obligations, crp investment has issued notice to yunfu tiancheng to terminate jv deal.

China Resources Power ‍updates on total coal production volume in May 2017

June 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK> ::‍Total coal production in may 2017 decreased by 28.8% to 1.056 million tonnes from 1.485 million tonnes​.‍Total coal production for first five months of 2017 decreased by 1.6% to 5.754 million tonnes​.

China Resources Power posts FY net profit of about HK$7,708 million, down 23.1%

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK> : Plans to implement its shutdown plan of some of its coal mines gradually from 2017 to 2020 . Board resolved to recommend a final dividend of hk$0.75 per share for 2016 . For 2016, profit attributable to owners of company amounted to approximately hk$7,708 million, down 23.1% . Growth rate of power consumption is expected to remain stable year-on-year in 2017 . In 2017, group will continue to implement lean management throughout its operational power plants . In 2017, group plans to upgrade 6 coal-fired generation units with ultra-low emission facilities . FY turnover hk$66.21 billion versus hk$71.44 billion . In 2017, group has no additional coal-fired units to commission .Estimated cash capital expenditure of group for 2017 is expected to be approximately hk$15.6 billion.

China Resources Power's coal production in Feb increased by 68.6%

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK> : Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in February 2017 increased by 10.3 pct to 11,746,258 MWH . Total coal production in February 2017 increased by 68.6 pct to 1.045 million tonnes .Total net generation of each type of power plants in February 2017 14.4 million MWH.

China Resources Power says January total net generation of subsidiary power plants down 5.2%

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in January 2017 decreased by 5.2% to 13,178,253MWH .On same plant basis, total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants in Jan 2017 decreased by 9.8%.