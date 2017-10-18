PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::‍AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ​.

Petrochina Co says it received notice of CNPC's proposed corporate bond issuance

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Petrochina Co Ltd <601857.SS>::Proposed issuance of exchangeable corporate bonds by controlling shareholder.CNPC proposed to use a part of A shares of co held by CNPC as underlined objects to issue exchangeable corporate bonds.Proposed proceeds of exchangeable corporate bonds will not exceed RMB20 billion.As on date of announcement, CNPC holds 154.91 billion a shares of co, representing 84.64 percent stake.

PetroChina to pay A shares div for H1 FY 2017 on Sep. 15

Sept 8 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06926 yuan(before tax)/share for H1 2017 to shareholders of record on Sep. 14.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sep. 15 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 15.

Fitch says China national oil firms to continue deleveraging in 2H17

Aug 29 (Reuters) - :Fitch - China national oil firms to continue deleveraging in 2H17.Fitch - believes expected decline in refining profits for Chinese national oil companies will not negate growth in oil production, continued low capex.Fitch on China national oil firms- exploration and production earnings will continue to improve in 2H17.Fitch on China national oil firms- expect NOC's to continue to boost gas production, in support of government's strategy to increase gas usage in country.Fitch - higher dividends do not negatively impact the companies' credit profiles, as the nocs' financial and liquidity profiles are strong.Fitch on China national oil firms- believe decline in companies' output will only be stemmed in 2018 at earliest.

PetroChina HY profit attributable RMB12,676 million

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Petrochina Co Ltd <601857.SS>::HY profit attributable RMB12,676 million versus RMB531 million.HY turnover RMB‍975,909​ million versus RMB739,067 million.Resolved to declare a special interim dividend of RMB0.03809 yuan per share.Declared an interim dividend of RMB0.03117 yuan per share.Global economy is expected to continue to recover moderately in second half of 2017."Expected that Chinese economy will continue to develop at a reasonable pace".Capital expenditures for exploration and production segment throughout 2017 would amount to RMB143,600 million​.

Petrochina Co announces ‍renewal of continuing connected transactions with CNPC and Beijing Gas

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Petrochina Co Ltd <601857.SS>:‍Renewal of continuing connected transactions with CNPC in respect of 2018 to 2020​.Announces renewal of continuing connected transactions with Beijing Gas in respect of 2018 to 2020.

Petrochina issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 2 bln yuan

Aug 22(Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan .

Fire at Petrochina's Dalian refinery under control - China state radio

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's state radio social media account: :Fire at Petrochina Co Ltd's <<<601857.SS>>> Dalian refinery under control .

Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources

Aug 4 (Reuters) - :Saudi Aramco is in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources.Saudi Aramco could take more-than 30 percent stake in Petrochina’s Anning plant- WSJ, citing sources.

Petrochina sees HY net profit attributable between RMB9 bln and RMB11 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Petrochina Co Ltd <0857.HK>::Advance notice for estimated profit of the interim results of 2017 .HY net profit attributable to equity holders of co is expected to be between RMB9 billion and RMB11 billion .‍Estimated that net profit attributable to equity holders of company for first half of 2017 will increase significantly​.