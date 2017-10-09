China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK>:Says board elects Tian Guoli as chairman.

China Construction Bank gets regulator's approval to appoint deputy head

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK>:Says it gets banking regulator's approval to appoint Zhang Lilin as deputy head of the bank.

China Construction Bank received approval for issuance of domestic preference shares

Sept 5 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS>::‍CBRC approved bank's issuance of up to 600 million domestic preference shares, raising proceeds not exceeding RMB60 billion​.

China Construction Bank posts H1 financial results

Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK>:Says H1 net profit 138,339 million yuan ($20.99 billion).Says non performing loan ration at 1.51 percent at end-June.Says common equity tier 1 ratio at 12.68 percent at end-June.Says it plans to set up branch in Malaysia.

China Construction Bank's Chairman Wang Hongzhang retires

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS><0939.HK>:Says Chairman Wang Hongzhang resigns as he has reached retirement age.

Leshi Internet negotiating with China Construction Bank over risks involving 200 mln yuan worth of borrowings

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing <300104.SZ>:Says actively negotiating with China Construction Bank over risks involving payment of 200 million yuan ($29.76 million) borrowing, responding to media reports.

China Construction Bank Corp to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 30

June 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.278 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30 .

China Construction Bank Corp approved re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank

June 19 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS>:Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting.

China Construction Bank says resolved to appoint Zhang Lilin as executive vice president

June 14 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp <601939.SS>::It was resolved that Zhang Lilin be appointed as executive vice president of bank.

Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies

May 24 (Reuters) - 1288.Hk <1288.HK>-:Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade.Moody's says downgraded agricultural bank of china long-term deposit rating to a2 from a1 & put bocom's a2 long-term, p-1 short-term deposit ratings on review for downgrade.Moody's - affirmed a1 long-term deposit ratings of bank of china limited,china construction bank corporation, industrial and commercial bank of china.Moody's on chinese banks - downgrade of the three policy banks is mainly driven by their very close linkages with the sovereign's credit quality.Moody's says downgraded long-term issuer ratings and/or senior unsecured debt ratings of three chinese policy banks to a1 from aa3.