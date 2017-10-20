Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Mobile 9-mnth ‍profit attributable up 4.6 pct​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>::9-mnth ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%​.9-mnth ‍operating revenue was RMB569.5 billion, up by 4.9%​.9-mnth mobile customers ARPU increased by 0.8% year-on-year to RMB60.5​.

China Mobile says ‍Liu Aili has resigned as Executive Director

Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>:China Mobile-announcement Resignation Of Director <<<0941.HK>>>.‍Liu Aili has resigned from his positions as an Executive Director and a Vice President of company​.

China Mobile Group tender awarded to Enice

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Enice Holding Co Ltd :China Mobile Group tender awarded to Enice.Received tender notification from China Mobile for provision of 8.56 percent of its total passive components & trunk amplifiers CPP for 2017 to 2019.

China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>:Co and CMCC agreed to renew network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 january 2018.Co and CMCC agreed to renew network capacity leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 jan 2018.Will continue to pay cmcc capacity leasing fees based on actual usage of td-scdma network.As a result of 4g network attaining full coverage, company expects usage of td- scdma network to decrease.Is expected that amount of capacity leasing fees payable by company to cmcc under network capacity leasing agreement will decrease.Pursuant to network capacity leasing agreement, co and its units lease td-scdma network capacity from cmcc and pay leasing fees to cmcc.Amount of capacity leasing fees payable by co to cmcc under network capacity leasing agreement for 2018 is expected not to exceed rmb3,300 million.Assets leasing fees payable by group under network assets leasing agreement for lease of network assets for 2018 expected not to exceed rmb3.5 billion.

China Mobile says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 3.5 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>::HY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB62.7 billion, up by 3.5%.HY operating revenue was RMB388.9 billion, up by 5.0%.Total number of mobile customers was 867 million, representing a net addition of 17.61 million in HY.Payment of an interim dividend of HK$1.623 per share.Broadband ARPU recorded a growth of 4.6% to RMB34.9 in first half of 2017.APRU that included home digital services grew by 9.8% to reach RMB38.0 in HY."This year, we will commence field tests for 5G".Target is to boost penetration of digital set-top box to 45% by end of year.Aim to grow number of 4G customers to in excess of 630 million and volte customers to over 150 million by end of this year.Company will also endeavour to achieve a full-year net profit higher than that of 2016.Company will further expand pace of IOT adoption, with a target to add 100 million smart connections for full year of 2017.Is on track to achieve its target of a net increase of 100 million 4G customers this year..Will further expand pace of iot adoption, with a target to add 100 million smart connections for full year of 2017..Announces special dividend of HK$3.200 per share.

Hengtong Optic-Electric wins bid to provide cables from China Mobile

July 30 (Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd <600487.SS>:* Says it won a bid to provide cables from China Mobile .

Nokia signs ultra-broadband access technology deal with China Mobile

June 12 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :says Nokia and China Mobile are deploying millions of home gateways to provide residential customers across 29 different provinces in China with access to fiber-based ultra-broadband applications and intelligent home services.Says China Mobile will deploy home gateway units with Nokia's solution to over 30 million users during 2017.

China Mobile Ltd says Q1 operating revenue was RMB184.0 billion

April 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK>::China Mobile-unaudited Key Performance Indicators For The First Quarter Of 2017 <<<0941.HK>>>.Q1 operating revenue was RMB184.0 billion, up by 3.7 pct over same period last year.Q1 profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB24.8 billion, up by 3.7 pct over same period last year.As at 31 March 2017 wireline broadband business average revenue per user per month 32.6.As at 31 March 2017, total number of wireline broadband customers was 85.68 million, representing a net increase of 8.06 million for Q1.As at 31 March 2017, total number of mobile customers was around 856 million.As at 31 March 2017, ARPU of mobile customers increased by 1.6 pct year-on-year to RMB58.5.

China Mobile says FY net profit rose 0.2 pct

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK> : FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2% . Final dividend of HK$1.243 per share was proposed . FY operating revenue was RMB708.4 billion, up by 6.0% . FY total number of mobile customers was 849 million, representing a net addition of 22.66 million . "Company will maintain a stable dividend payout ratio for full financial year of 2017" . Three "tariff reduction" measures expected to result in a decrease of each of operating revenue and operating profit in 2017 .In 2017 China Mobile will strive to maintain revenue growth from telecommunications services above industry average.

China Mobile says Dong Xin appointed CFO

China Mobile Ltd <0941.HK> : Xue Taohai has resigned from his positions as an executive director, a vice president and chief financial officer . Stephen Yiu Kin Wah has been appointed as an independent non-executive director .Dong Xin has been appointed as an executive director, a vice president and chief financial officer.