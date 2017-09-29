Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lenovo Group and Union Star entered into subscription agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>::Company and Union Star Limited entered into subscription agreement.Lenovo Group to allot and issue subscription shares comprising 906.2 million shares at share subscription price of HK$$4.31 per subscription share.Net proceeds of share subscription are estimated to be approximately HK$3.88 billion.

Lenovo Group says qtrly loss attributable $72 mln vs profit of $173 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>:Qtrly ‍group revenue of us$10b, remains flat yty.Qtrly loss attributable to equity holders of company $72 mln vs profit of $173 mln.For fiscal quarter ended june 30, 2017, revenue of group's pcsd business was us$7,005 mln largely flat."Group is committed to invest in AI, IOT, Big Data and VR/AR with US$1.2 bln investment over next four years".Qtrly mobile business revenue was us$1,746 mln, up 2 pct.Market conditions remain challenging in short term, notably component supply shortage and cost hike are expected to continue​​​​.

Lenovo Group says FY group revenue US$43 bln, down 4% yty

May 25 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>-:Full year group revenue of us$43bln, down 4% yty, down 3% yty excluding currency impact.Board has resolved to recommend the payment of a final dividend of hk20.5 cents per share for the year ended march 31, 2017.FY group profit attributable to equity holders was us$535 million against us$128 million loss recorded in previous year.For fiscal year ended march 31, 2017, group's global pc unit shipments decreased 1 percent year-on-year to 55.7 million."Supply constraints of key components in industry and cost increases will continue to bring short-term challenges to group’s business environment".

Lenovo to invest over $1.2 bln in R&D into AI, IoT - Nikkei

Nikkei: Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei .Lenovo to work with Google, Amazon.com in product development to raise contribution of smartphones, other new businesses to 50% of total sales - Nikkei.

Lenovo Group updates on transactions contemplated under existing cct agreements

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK> : Estimated value of transactions between group and compal group under existing cct agreements will not exceed us$16,000 million .Refers to announcements in relation to transactions contemplated under existing cct agreements entered into between lenovo singapore and compal.

Lenovo announces issue of $150 mln securities

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK> : Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Securities By A Subsidiary (2) Performance Guarantee From The Company (3) Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Intra-group Notes By The Company . Issuer, company, entered into subscription agreement in connection with issuance of US$150mln 5.375% perpetual securities .Issuer is Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited.

Lenovo to drawdown notes in the amount of $500 mln

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK> : Co and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement to carry out a drawdown .Drawdown notes in amount of US$500 million.

Lenovo Group's unit to offer $850 mln securities

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK>: On March 9, 2017, issuer, co, sole structuring advisor, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners entered into subscription agreement . "Issuer" is Lenovo Perpetual, "sole structuring advisor" is Citigroup Global Markets . Company and issuer will enter into IGN subscription agreement in relation to issue and subscription of intra-group notes . Securities offered are US$850 million 5.375% perpetual securities in form of cumulative preferred shares of issuer .Net proceeds from issue of securities will be on-lent by issuer to company through subscription by issuer for intra-group notes.

Lenovo Group proposes drawdown notes issue

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK> : Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Perpetual Securities By A Subsidiary . Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Drawdown Notes Under The Programme . Issuer, which is a direct unit of company, proposes to conduct proposed securities issue to professional investors only . Company proposed to issue drawdown notes under programme which was established by company on November 30, 2016 . Company will issue intra-group note to issuer . Net proceeds from issue of securities will be used to repay some or all of amounts outstanding under promissory note issued to google inc .No definitive or binding agreement in relation to proposed securities issue or proposed drawdown notes issue has been entered.

Lenovo announces disposal of interest in a JV company

Lenovo Group Ltd <0992.HK> : unit entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to disposal of 49% equity interest in Chengdu Lian Chuang Rong Jin Investment . Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb1.62 billion . Pre-Tax gain arising from disposal is estimated to be approximately hk$1,696 million . among undistributed profits of disposal company as at 31 december 2016, approximately rmb264 million will be distributed to seller prior to completion of disposal. . following disposal, company and its subsidiaries will cease to have any equity interest in disposal group. . Purchaser is Beijing Sunac Raycom Real Estate Company Limited ."proceeds received from disposal are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.".