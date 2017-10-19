Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CK Infrastructure says group contributed EUR1.31 bln for Ista Luxemburg GMBH buy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ck Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>:Group has contributed eur1.31 billion for completion of ista luxemburg gmbh buy after independent shareholder approval​.

CK Hutchison Holdings announces formation of a joint venture

July 27 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings <0001.HK>:Cheung Kong Property ,CK Infrastructure and Midco 5 entered into joint venture formation agreement.Aggregate maximum financial JV commitment of CKPH and CKI is in sum of EUR4,500 million.In connection with acquisition, Trius Holdings S.C.A. And Lamarillo S.À R.L. Have entered into sale and purchase agreement.Consortium members will, among other things, indirectly own shares in jv co and partly fund the proposed acquisition.Refers to proposed acquisiton of all of shares and preferred equity certificates in issue of target ista luxemburg gmbh.Purchaser to seller total purchase price for sale and purchase of target shares and target PECS of (aa) a base purchase price of about EUR 3,709 million.

CK Infrastructure Holdings says HY unaudited profit attributable HK$5.66 bln, up 3 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Ck Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>:Hy unaudited profit attributable to shareholders of hk$5,657 million, a 3% increase over same period in 2016.Hy turnover hk$ 13.98 ‍​ billion versus hk$ 14.06 billion.Board of directors of cki has declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.67 per share.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure posts 14 pct fall in FY net profit

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK> : FY profit attributable to shareholders of HK$9,636 million . FY turnover hk$27.35 billion versus hk$28.54 billion . Proposed final dividend of HK$1.63 per share . Uncertainty and volatility experienced in 2016 is expected to continue in 2017 . Well-positioned to capture attractive opportunities in markets and industries currently operate in . "Will continue to maintain our discipline of not approaching any new investments with a "must-win" mentality" . Look forward to providing continuous steady recurring returns and growth for shareholders . 14% reduction in FY attributable profit was mainly due to a smaller UK deferred tax credit in 2016 . Fluctuations in currencies devaluation of GBP arising from UK referendum vote to leave EU impacted businesses with exposure in UK and/or GBP .While not immune from GBP devaluation impact, there is no material change beyond market expectation.

Duet Group recommends CKI consortium's acquisition proposal

Duet Group : Duet board recommend CKI consortium acquisition proposal-due.ax . Proposed acquisition consideration payable by consortium of up to $3.00 per stapled security . Duet securityholders will receive total cash proceeds of $3.03 per stapled security .Duet signed scheme implementation agreement with consortium comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Cheung Kong Property Holdings & Power Assets Holdings.

DUET Group confirms it received proposal from Cheung Kong Infrastructure

DUET Group : Duet responds to media speculation . Aware of media speculation regarding a potential change of control transaction . Confirms that it has recently received an unsolicited, indicative, incomplete, non-binding and conditional proposal from Cheung Kong Infrastructure . Deal to acquire 100% of duet's outstanding stapled securities at a price of $3.00 per stapled security, payable in cash . Boards of duet group are currently evaluating proposal .Securityholders are advised to take no action as there is currently no certainty proposal will proceed further.

BRIEF-Li Ka-Shing plots bid for 11 bln stg National Grid arm-FT

Corrects currency to pounds from euros in headline.: Shing is assembling a bid for a majority stake in the gas distribution business of National Grid - FT, citing sources . Cheung Kong Infrastructure is leading group of investors likely to submit initial consortium offer by end of week for National Grid - FT, citing sources

CKI considers options in response to rejection of bids for Australian energy grid

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK> : Says it believe the Australian Federal Government must have reasons beyond the obvious which led them to make the concerned decision and that the issue is unrelated to CKI . Says it is considering its options in regards to the situation

Cheung Kong Infrastructure posts HY net profit of HK$ 5.51 billion<1038.HK>

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>: Interim results for 2016 . Declared an interim dividend for 2016 of hk$0.63 per share . HY net profit hk$ 5.51 billion versus hk$5.25 billion last year . Expected that uncertainty and volatility in the global markets will persist in 2016 . Recent deterioration of the British pounds may lead to higher inflation in the future . Higher inflation in future may in time translate to higher revenues for businesses that have inflation-linked tariffs . HY group turnover hk$14.06 billion versus hk$14.11 billion last year .