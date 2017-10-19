CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (1038.HK)
20 Oct 2017
1,790,064
HK$73.80
HK$60.15
CK Infrastructure says group contributed EUR1.31 bln for Ista Luxemburg GMBH buy
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ck Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>:Group has contributed eur1.31 billion for completion of ista luxemburg gmbh buy after independent shareholder approval. Full Article
CK Hutchison Holdings announces formation of a joint venture
July 27 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings <0001.HK>:Cheung Kong Property ,CK Infrastructure and Midco 5 entered into joint venture formation agreement.Aggregate maximum financial JV commitment of CKPH and CKI is in sum of EUR4,500 million.In connection with acquisition, Trius Holdings S.C.A. And Lamarillo S.À R.L. Have entered into sale and purchase agreement.Consortium members will, among other things, indirectly own shares in jv co and partly fund the proposed acquisition.Refers to proposed acquisiton of all of shares and preferred equity certificates in issue of target ista luxemburg gmbh.Purchaser to seller total purchase price for sale and purchase of target shares and target PECS of (aa) a base purchase price of about EUR 3,709 million. Full Article
CK Infrastructure Holdings says HY unaudited profit attributable HK$5.66 bln, up 3 pct
July 20 (Reuters) - Ck Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>:Hy unaudited profit attributable to shareholders of hk$5,657 million, a 3% increase over same period in 2016.Hy turnover hk$ 13.98 billion versus hk$ 14.06 billion.Board of directors of cki has declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.67 per share. Full Article
Cheung Kong Infrastructure posts 14 pct fall in FY net profit
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK> : FY profit attributable to shareholders of HK$9,636 million . FY turnover hk$27.35 billion versus hk$28.54 billion . Proposed final dividend of HK$1.63 per share . Uncertainty and volatility experienced in 2016 is expected to continue in 2017 . Well-positioned to capture attractive opportunities in markets and industries currently operate in . "Will continue to maintain our discipline of not approaching any new investments with a "must-win" mentality" . Look forward to providing continuous steady recurring returns and growth for shareholders . 14% reduction in FY attributable profit was mainly due to a smaller UK deferred tax credit in 2016 . Fluctuations in currencies devaluation of GBP arising from UK referendum vote to leave EU impacted businesses with exposure in UK and/or GBP .While not immune from GBP devaluation impact, there is no material change beyond market expectation. Full Article
Duet Group recommends CKI consortium's acquisition proposal
Duet Group
DUET Group confirms it received proposal from Cheung Kong Infrastructure
DUET Group
BRIEF-Li Ka-Shing plots bid for 11 bln stg National Grid arm-FT
Corrects currency to pounds from euros in headline.: Shing is assembling a bid for a majority stake in the gas distribution business of National Grid - FT, citing sources . Cheung Kong Infrastructure is leading group of investors likely to submit initial consortium offer by end of week for National Grid - FT, citing sources Source (http://on.ft.com/2dbrP4r) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED). Full Article
CKI considers options in response to rejection of bids for Australian energy grid
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK> : Says it believe the Australian Federal Government must have reasons beyond the obvious which led them to make the concerned decision and that the issue is unrelated to CKI . Says it is considering its options in regards to the situation Further company coverage: [1038.HK] (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) ((twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com; 852-2841 5763; Reuters Messaging: twinnie.siu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
Cheung Kong Infrastructure posts HY net profit of HK$ 5.51 billion<1038.HK>
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd <1038.HK>: Interim results for 2016 . Declared an interim dividend for 2016 of hk$0.63 per share . HY net profit hk$ 5.51 billion versus hk$5.25 billion last year . Expected that uncertainty and volatility in the global markets will persist in 2016 . Recent deterioration of the British pounds may lead to higher inflation in the future . Higher inflation in future may in time translate to higher revenues for businesses that have inflation-linked tariffs . HY group turnover hk$14.06 billion versus hk$14.11 billion last year . Full Article
Fitch: CKHH's 1H Earnings Solid; in Line with Expectations
