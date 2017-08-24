Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hengan International Group Co says HY revenue RMB9.56 bln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group Company Ltd <1044.HK>:HY profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations RMB1.85 billion versus RMB1.63 billion.HY revenue RMB9.56 billion, down 0.2 percent.Interim dividend RMB0.95 per share.

Hengan International Group Co enters into a sale and purchase agreement

June 5 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>:Entering into a sale and purchase agreement.Consideration payable under agreement is 91.2 million rgt.Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction.Deal to acquire in aggregate 80 million shares of wang-zheng berhad​.

Hengan International updates on approval of registration of super short-term commercial papers issue

Hengan International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK> : Received application approval notice issued by association for scp issue with aggregate amount of scp issue adjusted to not more than rmb5 billion . Refers to announcement in relation to application to national association for registration and proposed issue of scp for amount of not more than rmb6 billion, by unit

Hengan International Group Co Ltd says FY cont ops net profit RMB 3.47 bln vs RMB 3.23 bln

Hengan International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: FY continuing operations revenue RMB 19.28 billion versus RMB 18.66 billion . FY continuing operations net profit RMB 3.47 billion versus RMB 3.23 billion .Board of directors declared a final dividend of RMB1.10 per share for year ended 31 December 2016.

HengAn International says Li Wai Leung has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer

HengAn International <1044.HK> :Li Wai Leung has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer.

HengAn International reports HY net profit RMB 1.63 bln, up 5.8%<1044.HK>

HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1044.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB 1.63 billion up 5.8% . Interim dividend of RMB0.85 per share was proposed by the board of directors . Looking ahead to the second half of 2016, the world economy will remain challenging . "China is likely to maintain moderate growth" .HY revenue from continuing operations RMB9.58 billion versus RMB9.20 billion a year ago.

Hengan International Group updates on Qinqin spin-off<1044.HK>

HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Board declared conditional distribution in specie of entire issued share capital of Qinqin held by the company to qualifying shareholders .