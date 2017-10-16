China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Shenhua Energy Co says Sept gross power generation 21.87 bln KWH‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>::Sept‍ commercial coal production 23.1 million tonnes ​.Sept gross power generation 21.87 billion KWH‍​, up 15.0 percent.Coal sales in September 35.2‍ million tonnes.

China Shenhua Energy updates on August commercial coal production

Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>::Aug commercial coal production 23.2 million tonnes versus 24.6 million tonnes​.Total coal sales for aug 38.2 million tonnes versus 34.3 million tonnes.Gross power generation for august 26.49 billion kwh versus 23.25 billion kwh‍​.Total power output dispatch for August 24.75 billion kwh versus 21.63 billion kwh‍​.

GD Power, China Shenhua Energy to form JV with combined assets of 66.7 bln yuan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - GD Power Development Co Ltd <600795.SS>, China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Say they plan to combine coal-fired power assets and equities to form a joint venture.GD Power Development says its assets for merge worth about 37.4 billion yuan ($5.65 billion), China Shenhua energy's assets for merge worth 29.3 billion yuan.GD Power Development says it will be controlling shareholder for the new JV.

China Shenhua Energy's H1 profit rises to 26.3 bln yuan

Aug 25 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says H1 net profit up 147.4 percent y/y at 24.3 billion yuan ($3.65 billion) by China accounting standards.Says H1 net profit at 26.3 billion yuan versus 10.8 billion yuan year ago by IFRS accounting standard.Says it expects power business' profit before tax to increase by about 700 million yuan in 2017 due to power tariff increase and cancellation of industry levy.

China Shenhua Energy's July commercial coal output down 1.3 pct, coal sales up 9.6 pct

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says July commercial coal output down 1.3 percent y/y, coal sales up 9.6 percent y/y.

China Shenhua Energy announces approval on overall plan for Xinjie Taigemiao mines

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>:Informed that overall plan for Inner Mongolia Xinjie Taigemiao mines obtained approval from National Development & Reform Commission.

China Shenhua Energy Co obtained approval from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Development And Reform Commission

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>:Co obtained approval from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Development And Reform Commission.Total investment of project is approximately rmb17.15 billion, approximately 30% of which will be capital funds.Approval regarding Shenhua Baotou Coal-To-Olefins Upgrading Demonstration Project.

China Shenhua Energy plans transaction involving power generation-related assets

Aug 4 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says it plans transaction involving power generation-related assets owned by SASAC (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission), share trade to remain suspended.Says it plans to boost 765 million yuan ($113.86 million) in financial leasing firm.

China Shenhua Energy updates on temporary suspension or reduction of production at two open-pit mines

Aug 3 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>:Inside information announcement - temporary suspension or reduction of production at Ha'erwusu and Baorixile open-pit mines.Expected suspension and reduction of production at two mines will not have material adverse impacts for group to achieve financial target for 2017.Expected that temporary suspension and reduction of production will lead to decrease in volume of self-produced coal.Company has been proactively taking responsive measures in the regard to minimize impact of temporary suspension.Group expects decrease of about rmb3.08 billion in profit for year 2017.Expects decreases in planned commercial coal production, coal sales volume for 2017 will be controlled at 20.6 million tons, 11.5 million tons.

Shenhua Energy's unit to halt coal production temporarily or cut coal output at two mines from August

Aug 3 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says its unit plans to halt coal production temporarily or cut coal output at two mines from august.Says the plans are not expected to have huge impact on its 2017 output targets.