China Resources Land Ltd posts contracted sales of about RMB12.65 bln for Sept

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:For september contracted sales of about RMB12.65 billion​.

China Resources Land posts August contracted sales of about RMB14.01 bln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:In August, achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB14,013 million.

China Resources Land says group acquired 13 land parcels in August

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:In August 2017 group acquired 13 land parcels with gross floor area of about 2.7 million square meters.Attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisitions in Aug was about RMB10,286 million.

China Resources Land's HY ‍consolidated revenue HK$35.26 bln, down 21 pct ​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:‍Consolidated revenue for first half of 2017 amounted to hk$35.26 billion, down by21.0%yoy​.Interim dividend of hk 10 cents per share.Hy core profit attributable to owners of co excluding revaluation gain from investment properties hk$3.25 billion, down 48.1%.

China Resources Land updates on contracted sales for month of July

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK> ::For month ended 31 July 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10,710 million​.

China Resources Land signs facility agreement for HK$11 bln term loan facility

Aug 4 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:Company, as borrower, accepted a facility agreement for HK$11 billion term loan facility with a syndicate of banks.Loan facility has a term of five years.

China Resources Land announces issuance of medium-term notes

July 26 (Reuters) - China Resources Land <1109.HK>:Issuance Of 2017 first medium-term notes .2017 first medium-term notes were issued by two categories in an aggregate amount of RMB5 billion.Proceeds from issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes will be used for construction and development of group's projects.

China Resources Land proposes to issue 2017 first medium-term notes

July 19 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>::Proposes to issue 2017 first medium-term notes at inter-bank market of people's republic of china on 21 July 2017.Proposed aggregate principal of 2017 first medium-term notes shall not exceed RMB5 billion.

China Resources Land updates on contracted sales for June month

July 11 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>::For month ended 30 June 2017, company achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb10.08 billion.

China Resources Land says acquired 5 land parcels in May

June 14 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:Group acquired 5 land parcels in May for approximately RMB5,643 million.