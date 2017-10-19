Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CK Asset updates on financial assistance given by co as at 18 Oct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ck Asset Holdings Ltd <1113.HK>:As at 18 Oct, aggregate amount of financial assistance given to affiliated cos exceeded 8 pct of relevant percentage ratio under listing rules​.

Cheung Kong Property changes name to 'CK Asset Holdings Ltd'

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK>:With effect from Sept 20, shares will be traded under new name "CK ASSET" on main board of stock exchange.English name of company has been changed to "CK Asset Holdings Limited" from "Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited".

Cheung Kong Property Holdings posts HY profit of HK$14.41 bln vs HK$8.61 bln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK>:HY revenue HK$29,863 million versus HK$27,563 million.Have declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.42 per share.HY net profit HK$14.41 billion versus HK$8.61 billion.Group is confident in its overall results for full year of 2017."Group has utilised a total of approximately HK$7 billion in share buy-backs in first half".

CVC Capital Partners says CVC Fund agrees sale of majority stake in Ista

July 27 (Reuters) - Cvc Capital Partners Ltd [RIC:RIC:CVC.UL]::SAYS CVC FUND V HAS AGREED THE SALE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ISTA.SELLS STAKE IN ISTA TO CHEUNG KONG PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED.CHEUNG KONG PROPERTY (CKP) ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE FORMATION AGREEMENT WITH CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS (CKI), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE CVC WILL BECOME JOINT VENTURE OF CKP AND CKI.

CK Hutchison Holdings announces formation of a joint venture

July 27 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings <0001.HK>:Cheung Kong Property ,CK Infrastructure and Midco 5 entered into joint venture formation agreement.Aggregate maximum financial JV commitment of CKPH and CKI is in sum of EUR4,500 million.In connection with acquisition, Trius Holdings S.C.A. And Lamarillo S.À R.L. Have entered into sale and purchase agreement.Consortium members will, among other things, indirectly own shares in jv co and partly fund the proposed acquisition.Refers to proposed acquisiton of all of shares and preferred equity certificates in issue of target ista luxemburg gmbh.Purchaser to seller total purchase price for sale and purchase of target shares and target PECS of (aa) a base purchase price of about EUR 3,709 million.

Ck Hutchison Holdings updates on sale and purchase of 25% interest in project co

July 14 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>:Announcement relating to sale and purchase of 25% interest in project company.Deal for consideration of approximately C$714.92 million.Rich Heights, Roaring Victory Limited and CKI entered into sale and purchase agreement.Project company is Ckp (Canada) Holdings Limited.

Duet Group says Firb approves proposed cki consortium acquisition

April 21 (Reuters) - Duet Group :Firb approves proposed cki consortium acquisition.Advised by cki-led consortium that Australian Federal Treasurer has no objection to consortium's proposed acquisition of 100% of duet.

BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co

Corrects headline and fifth bullet to clarify name of the target company.Cheung Kong Property Holdings <1113.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada . Deal for consideration of approximately C$2.82 billion . Company entered into sale and purchase agreement . vendor, purchaser(an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and company entered into sale and purchase agreement .Target company being 3216444 Nova Scotia Co.

Cheung Kong Property says FY profit attributable Hk$ 19,415 mln, up 13 percent

Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK> : Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent . Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of hk$1.15 per share in respect of 2016 . Fy Revenue Hk$69.91 Bln Up 19% ."Group Is Reasonably Confident In Meeting Its Profitability Target For 2017".

Cheung Kong Property says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK> : CKP sub and CKHH sub entered into sale and purchase agreement . Pursuant to deal CKHH sub agreed to sell CK Capital sale for a consideration of approximately US$973 million .Pursuant to deal CKHH sub agreed to sell Harrier Global sale share for a cash consideration of US$5 million.