AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
59.60HKD
10:01pm EDT
HK$-0.60 (-1.00%)
HK$60.20
HK$60.10
HK$60.30
HK$59.55
5,904,552
17,970,845
HK$62.25
HK$42.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AIA announces 20 percent growth in VONB for Q3
Oct 20 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>:20 percent growth in VONB to $824 million for qtr.annualised new premiums up 3 percent to $1.37 billion for qtr.8.4 pps increase in vonb margin to 59.1% in the quarter. Full Article
Bangkok Bank Pcl says co and AIA Co Ltd entered into bancassurance agreement
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl
AIA Group to acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance unit
Sept 21 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>::To acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance businesses in Australia and New Zealand for A$3.80 billion.Transaction expected to be accretive to co's earnings in the first year following completion. Full Article
AIA Group says HY VONB rose 42 pct
July 28 (Reuters) - Aia Group Ltd <1299.HK>:42 per cent growth in VONB to us$1,753 million for hy.37 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (anp) to us$3,196 million for hy.hy ifrs operating profit after tax (opat) up 16 per cent to us$2,262 million.Vonb margin up 1.8 pps to 54.2 per cent for hy.Announces 17 per cent increase in interim dividend to 25.62 hong kong cents per share. Full Article
Universal Scientific Industrial Shanghai buys shares in AIA
July 26 (Reuters) - Universal Scientific Industrial Shanghai Co Ltd <601231.SS>:Says it has bought HK$76.7 million ($9.82 million) worth of shares in AIA Group Ltd <<<1299.HK>>> as of July 26. Full Article
AIA Group says Q1 VONB rose 55 percent
April 27 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>:55 percent growth in vonb to $884 million for quarter.62 percent increase in annualised new premiums to $1,779 million in quarter.vonb margin of 49.2 percent for quarter. Full Article
AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK> : Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017 . Mark Tucker takes up role of non-executive chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc .Ng Keng Hooi will succeed Tucker as group chief executive and president. Full Article
AIA Group announces listing of US$6 bln global medium term note & securities programme
AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>:Application has been made to HK stock exchange for listing of US$6 billion global medium term note and securities programme. Full Article
AIA Group CEO says seeing strong growth in 2017
AIA Group <1299.HK> CEO Mark Tucker says - : Has seen excellent growth from domestic customers in Hong Kong, share of sales to Chinese visitors small . Has seen strong growth in value of new business in first two months of 2017 Further company coverage: [1299.HK] (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee) ((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
AIA Group announces 28 pct growth in VONB for FY
Aia Group Ltd <1299.HK> : vonb margin of 52.8 per cent for fy . 28 per cent growth in vonb to us$2,750 million for fy . ifrs operating profit after tax (opat) up 15 per cent to us$3,981 million for fy . Final dividend up 25 per cent . 31 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (anp) to us$5,123 million for fy .25 per cent growth in final dividend to 63.75 hong kong cents per share. Full Article
AIA Group's new business climbs 20 percent helped by China, Hong Kong
AIA Group Ltd , the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, clocked a 20 percent increase in new business in the third quarter aided by strong sales in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.