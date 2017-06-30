Edition:
Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (1332.T)

1332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

676JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥677
Open
¥682
Day's High
¥685
Day's Low
¥673
Volume
2,068,400
Avg. Vol
2,436,897
52-wk High
¥700
52-wk Low
¥470

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell 100 pct voting power in unit to Senshukai
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 03:05am EDT 

June 30(Reuters) - Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>:Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd <<<8165.T>>>, on July 1.Price unclosed .Previous plan was announced on May 26.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha names Norio Hosomi as new chairman and Shinsuke Ohki as new president
Monday, 15 May 2017 01:06am EDT 

May 15(Reuters) - Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd <1332.T>:Says it names current president Norio Hosomi as new chairman and current managing executive officer Shinsuke Ohki as new president, effective June 28.  Full Article

Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell Tokyo property for 2.1 bln yen
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 01:01am EDT 

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>:Says it plans to sell Tokyo-based property for 2.1 billion yen on Feb. 28, 2017.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha announces details of new shares issue
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 03:52am EDT 

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd <1332.T> : Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings for totaling 11.91 billion yen with payment date on Sep. 15 and transaction date on Sep. 6 .Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement for totaling 2 billion yen with subscription date on Sep. 26 and payment date on Sep. 27.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha to issue new shares for 16.8 bln yen
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 02:30am EDT 

Nippon Suisan Kaisha <1332.T>: Says it will issue 30,150,000 new shares through public offering and 5,070,000 new shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. .Says it will raise 16.8 billion yen in total to invest in subsidiaries, buy equipment and repay loans.  Full Article

Nissui Pharmaceutical to transfer business and to set up unit
Monday, 9 May 2016 01:20am EDT 

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>: Says it to transfer cosmetics business to a new subsidiary (subsidiary A) that based in Japan, with effective date on July 1 .Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (subsidiary B) in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, for pharmaceutical sale, and the new subsidiary to be capitalized at 50 million yen.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd News

BRIEF-Nippon Suisan Kaisha names Norio Hosomi as new chairman and Shinsuke Ohki as new president

* Says it names current president Norio Hosomi as new chairman and current managing executive officer Shinsuke Ohki as new president, effective June 28

