Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell 100 pct voting power in unit to Senshukai

June 30(Reuters) - Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>:Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd <<<8165.T>>>, on July 1.Price unclosed .Previous plan was announced on May 26.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha names Norio Hosomi as new chairman and Shinsuke Ohki as new president

May 15(Reuters) - Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd <1332.T>:Says it names current president Norio Hosomi as new chairman and current managing executive officer Shinsuke Ohki as new president, effective June 28.

Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell Tokyo property for 2.1 bln yen

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>:Says it plans to sell Tokyo-based property for 2.1 billion yen on Feb. 28, 2017.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha announces details of new shares issue

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd <1332.T> : Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings for totaling 11.91 billion yen with payment date on Sep. 15 and transaction date on Sep. 6 .Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement for totaling 2 billion yen with subscription date on Sep. 26 and payment date on Sep. 27.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha to issue new shares for 16.8 bln yen

Nippon Suisan Kaisha <1332.T>: Says it will issue 30,150,000 new shares through public offering and 5,070,000 new shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. .Says it will raise 16.8 billion yen in total to invest in subsidiaries, buy equipment and repay loans.

Nissui Pharmaceutical to transfer business and to set up unit

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>: Says it to transfer cosmetics business to a new subsidiary (subsidiary A) that based in Japan, with effective date on July 1 .Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (subsidiary B) in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, for pharmaceutical sale, and the new subsidiary to be capitalized at 50 million yen.