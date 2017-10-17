Edition:
United States

Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)

1333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,405JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥3,395
Open
¥3,420
Day's High
¥3,430
Day's Low
¥3,370
Volume
136,700
Avg. Vol
234,239
52-wk High
¥3,580
52-wk Low
¥2,776

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 01:06pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​.Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen‍ - Nikkei​.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro expects quarterly pretax profit of around 8.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 05:50pm EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Maruha Nichiro is expected to report pretax profit of around 8.5 billion yen for April-June quarter, up 30 pct on year - Nikkei.Maruha Nichiro expects sales to rise 3 pct to 900 billion yen and pretax profit to fall 10 pct to 25 billion yen for full year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro's operating profit for year ending March 2018 likely to total around 23 billion yen - Nikkei
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 01:50pm EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro's operating profit for year ending March 2018 likely to total around 23 billion yen ($212 million), down 12% from estimate for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.Maruha Nichiro's sales for year ending March 2018 are seen rising 3 percent to roughly 900 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro is likely to upgrade its guidance for full year ending in March- Nikkei
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 02:41pm EST 

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro's group operating profit likely seen growing 54% to about 23 billion yen for April- December period- Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro is likely to upgrade its guidance for the full year ending in March- Nikkei.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro expected to report qtrly pretax profit of around 6.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 01:13pm EDT 

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei . Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods to sell subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 02:00am EDT 

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods Inc:To sell entire stake in a wholly owned Malaysia-based subsidiary AGROBEST(M)SDN.BHD to a China-based company that engaged in real estate industry, commerce, industry, fishery, asset management.Expected extraordinary loss of 700 mln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Maruha Nichiro Corp News

BRIEF-Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

» More 1333.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials