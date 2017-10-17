Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​.Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen‍ - Nikkei​.

Maruha Nichiro expects quarterly pretax profit of around 8.5 bln yen - Nikkei

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Maruha Nichiro is expected to report pretax profit of around 8.5 billion yen for April-June quarter, up 30 pct on year - Nikkei.Maruha Nichiro expects sales to rise 3 pct to 900 billion yen and pretax profit to fall 10 pct to 25 billion yen for full year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.

Maruha Nichiro's operating profit for year ending March 2018 likely to total around 23 billion yen - Nikkei

April 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro's operating profit for year ending March 2018 likely to total around 23 billion yen ($212 million), down 12% from estimate for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.Maruha Nichiro's sales for year ending March 2018 are seen rising 3 percent to roughly 900 billion yen - Nikkei.

Maruha Nichiro is likely to upgrade its guidance for full year ending in March- Nikkei

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro's group operating profit likely seen growing 54% to about 23 billion yen for April- December period- Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro is likely to upgrade its guidance for the full year ending in March- Nikkei.

Maruha Nichiro expected to report qtrly pretax profit of around 6.5 bln yen - Nikkei

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei . Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei.

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods to sell subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods Inc:To sell entire stake in a wholly owned Malaysia-based subsidiary AGROBEST(M)SDN.BHD to a China-based company that engaged in real estate industry, commerce, industry, fishery, asset management.Expected extraordinary loss of 700 mln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling.