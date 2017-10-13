Edition:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.23HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.19
Volume
55,935,189
Avg. Vol
331,568,020
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43

Ping An Asset Management buys more H-shares in ICBC - HKEx filing
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 09:26am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS><1398.HK>:Ping An Asset Management Buys 44.877 million H-shares in ICBC <<<601398.SS>>><<<1398.HK>>> at average price per share of HK$6.3231 on Oct 10 - HKEx filing.Ping An Asset Management owns 5.03 percent stake in ICBC after the transaction from 4.98 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 06:17am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK>:Buys 117.938 million shares of ICBC <<<1398.HK>>> at an average price per share of HK$6.3286 on Oct 9 - HKEx filing.Ping An Life Insurance owns 6.07 percent stake in ICBC after transaction from 5.93 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benxi Steel Group Corp on Wednesday said it had signed a 20 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) debt-to-equity cooperation framework agreement with the Liaoning branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).:.  Full Article

Ping An Life Insurance adds H-share holdings in ICBC
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 10:00am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Company of China Ltd:Says it has bought 5.96 million H-shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <<<1398.HK>>> on Sept 22 in secondary market.Says it and affiliates acting in concert own 5 percent H-shares in ICBC after transaction.  Full Article

ICBC says received CRBC approval to commence unit's operation
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 04:50am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <1398.HK>::Announcement on approval of commencement of operation of unit ICBC Financial Asset Investment.According to CBRC's approval, ICBC Investment will have registered capital of RMB12 billion and will be registered in Nanjing.Received CBRC's approval for commencement of operation of ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co.  Full Article

China's ICBC Chairman says asset quality will continue to improve
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 07:12am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <601398.SS>, <1398.HK>:Chairman Yi Huiman says asset quality will continue to improve.  Full Article

ICBC posts H1 financial results
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 04:38am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <1398.HK><601398.SS>:Says H1 net profit 153.00 billion yuan ($23.21 billion).Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.57 percent at end-June.Says net interest margin at 2.16 percent at end-June.Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.67 percent at end-June.  Full Article

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 10:30pm EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2343 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11 .  Full Article

CFM International and ICBC Leasing sign $1.1 bln leap-1A engine deal
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 01:50pm EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - CFM International ::ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal.  Full Article

Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
Friday, 19 May 2017 05:40am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS><1398.HK>:Singapore's Temasek sells 600 million H-shares of ICBC <<<601398.SS>>><<<1398.hk>>> on May 15- HKEx filing.Singapore's Temasek sells H-shares of ICBC at an off-exchange average price per share of HK$5.023- HKEx filing.Temasek's stake in ICBC at 8.43 percent after transaction from 9.12 percent previously - hkex filing.  Full Article

