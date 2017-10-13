Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ping An Asset Management buys more H-shares in ICBC - HKEx filing

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS><1398.HK>:Ping An Asset Management Buys 44.877 million H-shares in ICBC <<<601398.SS>>><<<1398.HK>>> at average price per share of HK$6.3231 on Oct 10 - HKEx filing.Ping An Asset Management owns 5.03 percent stake in ICBC after the transaction from 4.98 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Group Co of China Ltd <2318.HK>:Buys 117.938 million shares of ICBC <<<1398.HK>>> at an average price per share of HK$6.3286 on Oct 9 - HKEx filing.Ping An Life Insurance owns 6.07 percent stake in ICBC after transaction from 5.93 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benxi Steel Group Corp on Wednesday said it had signed a 20 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) debt-to-equity cooperation framework agreement with the Liaoning branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).:.

Ping An Life Insurance adds H-share holdings in ICBC

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Company of China Ltd:Says it has bought 5.96 million H-shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <<<1398.HK>>> on Sept 22 in secondary market.Says it and affiliates acting in concert own 5 percent H-shares in ICBC after transaction.

ICBC says received CRBC approval to commence unit's operation

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <1398.HK>::Announcement on approval of commencement of operation of unit ICBC Financial Asset Investment.According to CBRC's approval, ICBC Investment will have registered capital of RMB12 billion and will be registered in Nanjing.Received CBRC's approval for commencement of operation of ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co.

China's ICBC Chairman says asset quality will continue to improve

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd <601398.SS>, <1398.HK>:Chairman Yi Huiman says asset quality will continue to improve.

ICBC posts H1 financial results

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <1398.HK><601398.SS>:Says H1 net profit 153.00 billion yuan ($23.21 billion).Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.57 percent at end-June.Says net interest margin at 2.16 percent at end-June.Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.67 percent at end-June.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11

July 4 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2343 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11 .

CFM International and ICBC Leasing sign $1.1 bln leap-1A engine deal

June 19 (Reuters) - CFM International ::ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal.

Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing

May 19 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd <601398.SS><1398.HK>:Singapore's Temasek sells 600 million H-shares of ICBC <<<601398.SS>>><<<1398.hk>>> on May 15- HKEx filing.Singapore's Temasek sells H-shares of ICBC at an off-exchange average price per share of HK$5.023- HKEx filing.Temasek's stake in ICBC at 8.43 percent after transaction from 9.12 percent previously - hkex filing.