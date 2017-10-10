Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INPEX commences commercial operations of second unit of Sarulla Geothermal Independent Power Producer project in Indonesia

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:* Says it commenced commercial operations of the second unit of the Sarulla Geothermal Independent Power Producer Project in Indonesia through its subsidiary INPEX Geothermal Sarulla, Ltd.* With the commencement of commercial operations of the second unit, the Project's total output generated by the first and second units will amount to approximately 220MW .

Inpex to acquire participating interest in exploration license PL767 in western Barents Sea offshore Norway

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says co has entered into an agreement to acquire a 40 percent participating interest in exploration license PL767 located in the western Barents Sea offshore the Kingdom of Norway from Bayerngas Norge via co's unit INPEX Norge AS.

Inpex and partners to extend production sharing agreement for ACG oil fields in Caspian Sea, Republic of Azerbaijan

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says co and partners enter into an agreement with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to extend the duration of the production sharing agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil fields in the Caspian Sea sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan by 25 years until Dec. 31, 2049.Says co holds a participating interest in the ACG oil fields where it is currently engaged in the development and production of crude oil via co's unit INPEX Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd .The agreement is subject to ratification by the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Inpex and Chubu Electric to begin wholesale electricity supply

July 20 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:* Says it and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. <9502.T> jointly announced today they will begin supplying wholesale electricity to city gas companies Ueda Gas, Nagano toshi Gas and Honjo Gas, sourcing power from Diamond Power Corporation, a Chubu Electric subsidiary.* The three city gas companies will begin retailing electricity in their respective gas supply areas as soon as their preparations are complete .

Inpex says floating unit for Ichthys LNG project sails away

July 19 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG poject's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, Ichthys Venturer, sailed away on July 18, from waters near its construction site in Okpo, South Koreaen route to the Ichthys Gas-condensate Field offshore Western Australia.

Inpex says central processing facility sails away and production schedule update

April 28(Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project's central processing facility (CPF) sailed away from Geoje, South Korea to the Ichthys Field offshore Western Australia.Says CPF will be used to separate and process the produce lifted from subsea production wells into gases and liquids over 40 years of continuous operation.Says the Ichthys Venturer, the Project's floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility will be towed to the Ichthys Field and undergo hook-up.Says the co and its partners will continue to proceed with construction work on the onshore natural gas liquefaction plant outside of Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.Says the Ichthys LNG Project will begin production of condensate, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in sequence and ship these products during the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Inpex to sell petroleum and natural gas unit for $167 mln

Inpex Corp <1605.T>: Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based petroleum and natural gas unit to PT MEDCO DAYA SENTOSA .Says the selling price is set at $167 million.

Inpex succeeds in oil discovery at onshore exploration Block 10, Iraq

Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says it has succeeded in discovering deposits of quality oil through the drilling of an exploration well at the onshore Exploration Block 10 (the block) in the Republic of Iraq, in which it holds a 40 percent participating interest through INPEX South Iraq, Ltd., a subsidiary.

R&I affirms Inpex's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook – R&I

Inpex Corp <1605.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Inpex commences dispatch of crude oil from kashagan oil field in North Caspian Sea

Inpex Corp <1605.T>: Says stable production has been achieved from the Kashagan Phase 1 offshore project in the Kazakh sector of the North Caspian Sea . Says as of Oct. 13, the onshore processing plant has dispatched the first batch of crude oil destined for export .Says INPEX North Caspian Sea Ltd., a subsidiary of INPEX, holds a 7.56 percent equity interest in the Kashagan project, which is operated by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), on behalf of a consortium of national and international oil companies including INPEX.