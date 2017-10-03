Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)
2,784JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥15 (+0.54%)
¥2,769
¥2,800
¥2,800
¥2,773
169,900
659,342
¥2,825
¥1,775
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
Oct 3(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.5 million shares for 3.5 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30. Full Article
Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
July 4(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9. Full Article
COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back
May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Full Article
COMSYS Holdings says change of president
May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says co appoints Takashi Kagaya as new president to succeed Hajime Takashima.* Chang will occur on June 29. Full Article
Comsys Holdings to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap
Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it plans to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap . Says one share of Kando co., Ltd. will be exchanged into 6.19 shares of the co .Says effective July 1. Full Article
Comsys Holdings unit gets business suspension order
Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says its unit received business suspension order based on Construction Industry Law regarding unit's bid that violated Antimonopoly Law .Says its unit's public works related business will be suspended from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31. Full Article
Comsys Holdings repurchase 1.31 mln shares in August
Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10 .Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31. Full Article
Comsys Holdings plans to repurchase 3.3 mln shares
Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017. Full Article
COMSYS Holdings updates full acquisition of TokyoHosoKogyo via share exchange
COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.One share of TokyoHosoKogyo's stock will be exchanged with 3,395.35 shares of the company's stock.2,128,883 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged. Full Article
COMSYS Holdings completes share repurchase
COMSYS Holdings Corp:Completed repurchase of 1,767,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 2,999,890,900 yen in total, as of March 23.Previous plan disclosed on Nov. 6, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30