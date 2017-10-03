Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

Oct 3(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.5 million shares for 3.5 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.

July 4(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.

COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back

May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

COMSYS Holdings says change of president

May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says co appoints Takashi Kagaya as new president to succeed Hajime Takashima.* Chang will occur on June 29.

Comsys Holdings to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it plans to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap . Says one share of Kando co., Ltd. will be exchanged into 6.19 shares of the co .Says effective July 1.

Comsys Holdings unit gets business suspension order

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says its unit received business suspension order based on Construction Industry Law regarding unit's bid that violated Antimonopoly Law .Says its unit's public works related business will be suspended from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31.

Comsys Holdings repurchase 1.31 mln shares in August

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10 .Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31.

Comsys Holdings plans to repurchase 3.3 mln shares

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017.

COMSYS Holdings updates full acquisition of TokyoHosoKogyo via share exchange

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.One share of TokyoHosoKogyo's stock will be exchanged with 3,395.35 shares of the company's stock.2,128,883 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.

COMSYS Holdings completes share repurchase

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Completed repurchase of 1,767,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 2,999,890,900 yen in total, as of March 23.Previous plan disclosed on Nov. 6, 2015.