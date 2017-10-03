Edition:
Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,784JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
¥2,769
Open
¥2,800
Day's High
¥2,800
Day's Low
¥2,773
Volume
169,900
Avg. Vol
659,342
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 02:43am EDT 

Oct 3(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.5 million shares for 3.5 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 02:11am EDT 

July 4(Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:40am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings says change of president
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:38am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - COMSYS Holdings Corp <1721.T> ::* Says co appoints Takashi Kagaya as new president to succeed Hajime Takashima.* Chang will occur on June 29.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 02:30am EDT 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it plans to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap . Says one share of Kando co., Ltd. will be exchanged into 6.19 shares of the co .Says effective July 1.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings unit gets business suspension order
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 02:57am EST 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says its unit received business suspension order based on Construction Industry Law regarding unit's bid that violated Antimonopoly Law .Says its unit's public works related business will be suspended from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings repurchase 1.31 mln shares in August
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 02:00am EDT 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10 .Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings plans to repurchase 3.3 mln shares
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 02:45am EDT 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings updates full acquisition of TokyoHosoKogyo via share exchange
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 04:15am EDT 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.One share of TokyoHosoKogyo's stock will be exchanged with 3,395.35 shares of the company's stock.2,128,883 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings completes share repurchase
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 02:00am EDT 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Completed repurchase of 1,767,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 2,999,890,900 yen in total, as of March 23.Previous plan disclosed on Nov. 6, 2015.  Full Article

