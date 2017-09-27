Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taisei completes share repurchase

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Taisei Corp <1801.T>:Says it repurchased 24 million shares of its common stock as of Sept. 22.Shares repurchased at the price of 25 billion yen in total.Share repurchase plan was disclosed on May 12.

Taisei to repurchase shares

May 12(Reuters) - Taisei Corp <1801.T>:Says it plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares of its common stock, representing 3.5 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase price up to 25 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 15 to Sep. 30.

Taisei Corp's operating profit likely grew 20 pct to 140.8 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

May 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Taisei Corp is expected to boost its annual dividend for the year ended in March, dividend will likely reach around 20 yen per share - Nikkei.Taisei Corp's operating profit likely grew 20 percent to 140.8 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.

Taisei Corp's sales seen falling 3 pct to around 1.5 trillion yen for year ending March 31- Nikkei

Nikkei : Taisei's consolidated net profit is likely to rise about 30% in the year ending March 31 to around 100 billion yen ($899 million) - Nikkei . Taisei has forecast full-year dividend of 16 yen per share for the year ending March 31, but there is a strong likelihood that will increase - Nikkei .Taisei Corp's sales are seen falling 3 percent to around 1.5 trillion yen for the year ending March 31- Nikkei.

Taisei to retire 24,516,000 treasury shares

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it to retire 24,516,000 shares (2.09 percent stake) of its common stock on Sep. 30 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 1,146,752,860 shares after the retirement.

Taisei buys back 24.5 mln shares for 20 bln yen

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 24.5 million shares for 20.00 billion yen in total .Says previous plan disclosed on May 13.

Nishimatsu Construction says cancellation of construction contract

Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd <1820.T>:Says its consortium COJAAL (including the co, Kajima Corp <1812.T>, Taisei Corp <1801.T>, Hazama Ando Corp <1719.T> and another Japan-based co) reached settlement with orderer including to cancle highway construction contract in Algeria.

Nippon Steel Kowa, Taisei form company to get assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building

Taisei Corp <1801.T> :Nippon Steel kowa, Taisei form special purpose company to receive hotel assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building.

Taisei to repurchase shares at up to 20 bln yen

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it to repurchase up to 30 million shares, representing a 2.56 pct stake . Says share repurchase up to 20 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to Sep. 30.

TAISEI amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

TAISEI CORP:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast revised to 1,545,000 million yen from 1,550,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast revised to 117,400 million yen from 84,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast revised to 117,700 million yen from 83,000 million yen.Net profit forecast revised to 77,000 million yen from 57,000 million yen.Comments that impact of profitability is the main reason for the forecast.